Maldives participates in online travel mart organised by JATA

Maldives participates in an online travel mart organized by the Japanese Association of Travel Agents, JATA.

JATA 2nd Online Mart is organised by the Outbound Travel Promotion Division of JATA. The event consists of online seminars to be held from 16-17th November and business meetings to be held from 25th-26th November.

It connects travel industry professionals from Japan and overseas, allowing exchange of the latest information on border openings, travel restrictions, travel safety protocols and destination attractions.

Visit Maldives is representing the country in the online event, while industry partners including CrossRoads Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo & Grand Park Kodhipparu are taking part in the B2B meetings of the event.

Through this event Maldives is being promoted as a safe haven for Japanese travellers post lifting of travel restrictions in the country. This event is aimed at maintaining and strengthening destination presence and establishing Maldives as the top of the mind destination for Japan travellers.

JATA Online Travel Mart provides a platform for industry stakeholders to meet and connect with travel trade partners from the market and create destination awareness on products, experiences and current travel guidelines. Through this online mart we will approximately connect to over 1000 agents from the Japanese market.

Participation in this event comes in line with Visit Maldives’ marketing strategy for the Japanese market, aimed at promoting the destination as a safe haven, emphasising on the unique geographic advantage of our scattered islands which allow natural social distance for tourists.

It helps to promote the Maldivian tourist products, including resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards, along with experiences unique to the Maldives to travel trade and tourists from Japan.

This webinar assists in staying up to date with the latest market and sector trends including travel forecasts and consumer sentiment towards long haul travel in Japan. Such activities are expected to increase future bookings and arrivals from the Japanese market.

In 2019, a total of 44,251 travellers arrived from the Japanese market ranking Japan as the 9th top source market for Maldivian tourism.

The Japanese border is currently closed for international leisure travel and therefore the Maldives have witnessed a drastic drop in the number of travellers arriving from Japan.

Visit Maldives aims to maintain destination presence and to place Maldives as the top choice destination to travel to as soon as the Japanese borders open for international travel.

Activities in the pipeline for the Japanese market include media and celebrity familiarisation trips, and social media campaigns.