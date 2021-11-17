Lti Maafushifaru to welcome The Re-Vibe Collective’s Tashi, Kausar

Maldivian award-winning luxury resort lti Maafushivaru will be partnering with Ashtar Tashi and Kausar Sultana of The Re-Vibe Collective from India from 7th – 14th of December to offer guests a rich Wellness Experience to reconnect with one’s Inner Self while on their island holiday.

With the upcoming festive season representing a much longed-for fresh start, it’s a great opportunity for a deep cellular and emotional cleansing.

Different custom-made packages are being offered to suit a guest’s needs with the purpose of nurturing one’s mind, body and soul.

The Re-Vibe Collective specialises in curating Wellness Retreats. Tashi and Kausar have come together with 30 years of combined experience of working with people to find their Inner Light; integrating psychology with various healing modalities.

As a Soul Purpose Guide & Crystal Therapist, Ashtar Tashi offers a detailed understanding of one’s karmic journey and hands-on healing sessions using crystals that are programmed to tap into any dis-ease and imbalance in all aspects of one’s life.

On the other hand, Kausar Sultana an Energy Intuitive & Body Whisperer, is a gifted Clairvoyant who is able to talk to your body and see and release the energy blocks hindering abundance, health, relationships and many more areas of one’s life with a lot of ease and speed.

Located in the pristine South Ari Atoll, Maafushivaru is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Male and offers guests the idyllic island experience epitomising all that one dreams of when thinking of the Maldives.

At just over 350 metres in length, Maafushivaru cocoons guests in lush vegetation, encircled by powder white-beaches, and a fringed by a house reef that a myriad of fish call home.

A total of 81 villas spread on the land and over-water offers a choice of 5 different categories for guests to choose from for their unique Maldives experience.

Maafushivaru provides an array of diverse dining options on the island with multiple meal plan options. Experience the true romance of the Maldives with lti Maafushivaru Maldives idyllic island adventure.

A new dining option, Half Board Plus includes breakfast and dinner at the Cuisine Gallery, Daily High Tea with tea/coffee and snacks served at the Library Lounge from 1500hrs to 1630hrs alongside a wide range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including selected soft drinks, juices, international branded spirits, an extensive cocktail list, draught beer, a selection of bottled wines, specialty coffees and teas, and house mineral water. Other benefits offered in the plan include complimentary snorkelling equipment and non-motorised water sports.

Half Board and Dine Around All Inclusive options are also available.

Book your package with The Re-Vibe Collective experts and allow them to help you unlock and release your true potential. For more details, contact lti Maafushivaru hotline 668-001 or email reservations@maafushivaru.com.