Maldives showcases thrilling watersports, underwater experiences at DEMA Show 2021

Visit Maldives showcase thrilling underwater experiences available in the Maldives at DEMA Show 2021. The event is held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from 16th to 19th November 2021.

DEMA is the largest trade only event in the world for companies doing business in the scuba diving, oceanwater sports and adventure/dive travel industries.

It attracts hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of dive and travel industry professionals from around the world each year. Apart from exhibiting underwater activities this is also an ideal opportunity for industry partners to announce their latest plans and collaboration with new partners and strengthen old ties in the USA Market.

Visit Maldives is participating in the event along with industry partners, Marselia Maldives Pvt Ltd, Robinson Club Maldives, Ocean Sapphire and Six Senses Laamu.

Through this event we can inform the B2B involved in the water sports industry from other countries about the experiences and adventures available in the Maldives for enthusiasts seeking to enjoy snorkelling, scuba diving, diving and other water sports activities.

In addition, Visit Maldives will have the unique opportunity to engage with a massive targeted audience of future and current water sports/recreation enthusiasts and professionals.

Maldivian tourism products (resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards, hotels) and uniquely-Maldivian experiences will be promoted throughout the event. An emphasis will be placed on promoting Maldives as a leading destination for watersports and diving, highlighting the unique dive spots and the immense variety of biodiversity.

Participation in this event comes as part of Visit Maldives’ strategy for the USA market to promote Maldives on high-end channels, and focused advertising and promotion of individual products and experiences.

So far this year Maldives has welcomed over 1 million tourists. Currently USA is the 4th top source market to Maldives, with the country contributing to 4.0 percent or of the total arrivals. During this period 40,332 tourists from the USA visited the Maldives.

Visit Maldives has been holding dedicated activities to maintain destination momentum, increase arrivals from the USA throughout the year. This includes familiarization trips, webinars, fairs, exhibitions and joint marketing campaigns with stakeholders.