Visit Maldives commences first physical activities in Qatar with Qatar Travel Mart, Maldives roadshow

Maldives is showcased at Qatar Travel Mart 2021 (QTM), one of the leading international travel and tourism markets held in the GCC region. QTM is held from November 16-18th. Coinciding with QTM, a Maldives Roadshow in Doha was held on November 16th.

During the events, Visit Maldives aims to connect with the GCC travel trade, create destination awareness and increase the arrival numbers to Maldives. 22 industry partners are taking part in QTM 2021 and 10 partners took part in the Maldives Roadshow in Doha.

At QTM 2021, Maldives is represented at an attractively designed stand showcasing the beauty and wonder of Maldives through colourful imagery and videos.

The unique geographical formation of Maldives and the safety provided by the scattered islands of Maldives will be emphasised and highlighted at the stand through eye-catching promotional videos on an LED TV screen.

In addition, a raffle quiz will be held on social media on various topics related to Maldives and the winning participants of the raffle will win a free holiday to the Maldives. The raffle is sponsored by JW Marriott.

In line with the Visit Maldives’ health and safety guidelines for in-person events to ensure health and safety of everyone, the Maldives stand is configured to accommodate restricted numbers of visitors at one given time as well as regularly sanitised surfaces.

During the roadshow, Visit Maldives presented a video highlighting the products, experiences, and the latest travel information for the Maldives. In addition, the safety and the unique geography of the Maldives was highlighted. A raffle was also drawn during the roadshow, sponsored by Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru.

QTM and the Roadshow presented the opportunity for the global travel trade to meet, network, maintain old business relationships and build new ones. The participants alongside Visit Maldives had the opportunity to present their latest products and experiences as well as taking part in one-on-one meetings, seminars, networking sessions and more.

So far this year Visit Maldives has held several activities targeting this market to maintain destination momentum and make Maldives the preferred destination for tourists from the Middle East. This includes familiarisation trips, webinars, participation in fairs such as ATM 2021 and several collaboration and joint campaigns with leading parties.

As of September 2021, Maldives has welcomed over 5,268 travellers from Qatar. Recently, Maldives achieved an important milestone by welcoming over 1 million tourists so far in 2021.