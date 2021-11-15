The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort partners with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis Services

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is excited to announce a partnership with the renowned Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis Services, offering exclusive top-class tennis lessons to guests of all ages and abilities, to help them improve their tennis game and enjoy an active holiday.

From November 2021 the hotel will be offering private lessons by its new in-house tennis coach and ATP player, Aleksandar Tomas. Since the age of four, Aleksandar has been playing tennis and has competed professionally in different tennis tournaments around the world.

“I’m excited to take on this role and aim to introduce guests to the sport and inspire and improve the skills of those who already play tennis. I understand and am conscious of the fact that each player is different and hence I keep my sessions full of a variety of exercises and drills, depending on the guests’ needs.”

Westin Hotels & Resorts’ signature wellness programmes help guests soar above all obstacles that travel puts between them and their well-being. Here one can eat, sleep, move, feel, work and play well, transcending the rigours of travel while you’re on the road.

Aleksandar’s role is thus fundamental in bringing the wellness vision of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort to life, enabling guests to embrace a healthy lifestyle, stay in shape and disconnect from their daily routine when traveling.

Tipsarevic Academy was founded in May 2013 with its training facilities located in Belgrade. Since then it has become one of the top tennis academies in Serbia and in the region.

The primary goal of Janko Tipsarevic, as the founder of Tipsarevic Academy and one of the best tennis players in the world, has been to promote tennis in Serbia and to pass his experience gained throughout his impressive tennis career.

The Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis Services is a new Brand which will provide personalised tennis management and professionally coaching at Luxury 5 Star Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Nestled on a beautiful coral island in the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has been designed to echo its setting in the Baa Atoll, with a visionary approach towards environmental sustainability.

The ultimate setting for romance, gastronomy and wellbeing, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort’s offerings include 4 restaurants and bars, the Heavenly Spa by Westin, the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness center and the Westin Kids Club.