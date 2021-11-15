One&Only Reethi Rah enhances culinary experience with trailblazing, plant-based Chef Matthew Kenney

Ultra-luxury, all-villa resort One&Only Reethi Rah will be launching ‘Botanica with Matthew Kenney’ in partnership with the globally celebrated chef, renowned for being a pioneer in plant-based, sustainable cuisine.

The innovative experience will showcase a mouthwatering selection of fresh, inventive and sophisticated dishes inspired by the natural simplicity and appreciation of the ingredients, crafted together with Kenney’s creative and modern culinary flair.

Chef Kenney hails from the United States and since being named one of the country’s best new chefs by Food and Wine magazine in 1994 has garnered many accolades and accomplishments, including authoring twelve cookbooks and founding the world’s first classically structured raw-food culinary academy; the Food Future Institute.

“We are thrilled to be working with One&Only Reethi Rah, one of the most incredible places in the world, to bring pure and plant-based cuisine to the resort that we know will heighten the senses and further enrich the guest experience at Botanica,” comments Chef Kenney.

“The menu includes some of our most classic dishes, with a focus on local ingredients and flavours.”

As one of One&Only Reethi Rah’s seven diverse dining outlets, Botanica boasts an abundant vegetable and herb garden in a blissful environment that embodies the natural beauty of the island and offers the perfect stage for Chef Kenney’s menu.

Guests can look forward to a completely plant-based dining experience curated by Chef Kenney whilst enveloped in Botanica’s lush and atmospheric outdoor gardens.

Complementing the restaurant’s garden-to-table concept, the new menu will feature natural and local ingredients at their peak, such as king oyster mushrooms, summer squash, and banana flowers.

Whether dining in the idyllic al fresco potager or surrounded by the colourful entourage of the Orchid House, Chef Kenney’s fresh flavours pair perfectly with Botanica’s Gin Bar which offers a selection of 34 gins from around the world.

“At One&Only Reethi Rah, we offer our guests the finest selection of world-class culinary offerings and are excited to partner with Chef Kenney to continue delivering exquisite dining experiences at Botanica with his team’s contemporary and sustainable cuisine,” comments Jan Tibaldi, General Manager, One&Only Reethi Rah.

With guests increasingly interested in the health benefits of the food they are consuming and many shifting towards a plant-based diet, One&Only Resorts is thrilled to introduce a further collaboration with Chef Kenney and his team of experts to integrate bespoke recipes and menu items to a number of properties around the world over the coming months.