Lily Beach Resort receives British Airways Holidays Award for Customer Excellence

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is delighted to announce that it has received a British Airways Holidays. Customer Excellence Award for its performance in 2020, despite it being one of the most challenging years in the industry.

Based on unbiased guest reviews, this accolade recognises superior services, facilities and customer experiences offered by hotels around the world. Lily Bech Resort & Spa received an overall score of 9.5/10.

British Airways Holidays is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, which uses customer feedback to identify top-rated hotels as part of its commitment to providing high-quality holidays.

Reviews are collected from genuine customers via Reevoo (www.ba.com/reviews) – an independent and impartial third-party company. Customers are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality, as well as provide an overall score out of ten.

British Airways Holidays gathered nearly 24,000 independent reviews in 2020 and is awarding 475 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognise their top-rated hotels.

“We are delighted that Lily Bech Resort & Spa is one of our top-rated hotels for 2020. In a challenging year of uncertainty, this award is testament to the hotel’s commitment to offering an exceptional customer experience. We look forward to continuing our relationship and together delivering unforgettable holidays for our customers,” says Group Director of Sales & Marketing Desislav Gosposdinov.

“This award is a testament to show for the hard work that is done by our well-knit team at Lily Beach, and it gives recognition to the fact that they can deliver a great experience to all our guests. As we like to day in Lily Beach, guests do truly come as a stranger and leave as a friend.”

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is a luxury 5-star resort nestled in the natural beauty of the Maldives. Located on Huvahendhoo Island in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach is accessible by a 25-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport.

Lily Beach’s legendary all-inclusive Platinum Plan is an all-encompassing meal plan that has a number of complimentary offerings. These include a thoughtfully curated range of excursions, delicious and distinctive food options – especially the very epicurean themed buffet dinners at Lily Maa: their main restaurant, updated COVID-19 safety procedures which have been thoroughly accredited by Hotel Resilient, and a variety of leisure and sporting activities.

Thanks to this luxurious all-inclusive meal plan that has everything one would need to have a worry-free vacay, the natural beauty of the island, the sheer number of dive sites and the availability of adventurous excursions such as Whale Shark spotting in the atoll, and the warmth of the staff who knows how to provide the generous all-inclusive experience to perfection, the resort is one of the most sought-after island all-inclusive destinations in the Maldives.

To inquire about Lily Beach or book a stay at this resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com