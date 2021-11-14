Visit Maldives wraps up familiarisation trip series for Brazilian market

Visit Maldives wraps up the familiarization trip series organized for the Brazilian market. Three trips of the series were held throughout 2021.

The last trip of this series was held from 07th till 13th November during which 2 influencers from Brazil visited the Maldives.

They were hosted at 3 properties, including Fiyavalhu Maldives, Dhigali Maldives and Emerald Maldives. During this trip, the influencer experienced various amenities available at these properties, including spa and wellness treatments, snorkelling, water sports, and other exclusive experiences unique to the properties.

Furthermore, they also got to try different cuisines available at the world class restaurants in the properties. Influencers shared their experiences through their social media accounts contributing to the goal of strengthening our market presence in Brazil.

The FAM trip series saw a total of 5 popular influencers from Brazil visit the Maldives.

The combination of the FAM trips in this series was expected to reach an audience of over 3 million followers on different social media platforms.

The trips aimed to increase the popularity of Maldives and make Maldives a top of the mind destination in the Brazil market.

The first two FAM Trips combined exceeded the estimated reach amount and with over 4.5 million impressions. The third and last trip is estimated to reach over 1 million people.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, steady growth has been observed from the Brazil Market market, ending the year 2020 with 5,494 arrivals ranking as the 24th largest source market of tourist arrivals.

As of 27th October 2021, 15,065 arrivals were recorded for 2021, from this market to the Maldives. The Brazil market is being focused this year in consideration of the country’s growing economy, market trends, and the notable increase in popularity of Maldives in the market before the Covid 19 pandemic.

Visit Maldives have been holding several virtual and in-person activities to maintain destination momentum, market the Maldives as a safe haven for tourists and promote the strict safety measures and unique experiences available in the resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards. This includes webinars, roadshows, familiarisation trips, participating in fairs and exhibitions targeting top, emerging, and new markets.