Media team from US arrives in Maldives for familiarisation trip

A media team from the USA has arrived in the Maldives for a familiarisation trip on invitation by Visit Maldives. This team will be staying in the Maldives from 3rd – 10th November 2021.

The team consists of freelance writers and travel journalists from the United States. Their coverage for this trip will include video, photo and articles published for USA Today, Travel + Leisure, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Newsmax, Bleu Magazine and Matador Network’s “Creators”. The reach of these media are above millions, with their target audience covering high-end to budget travellers.

The USA market has a deep interest in conservation, sustainability, and wellness-focused experiences. The interests are aligned with a global trend of travellers wishing to reconnect with nature. Ultimately, travellers are interested in sustainability and ‘attainable luxury’.

Therefore, this familiarisation trip will highlight Maldives as a leading example of sustainable tourism and the perfect destination for travellers to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Additionally, the trip will highlight Maldives as a safe haven for travellers all over the world. The purpose of the trip is to increase the arrivals from US and share the most updated destination information and to promote Maldives as a Safe Haven with a range of options available as accommodation.

The team will be hosted in Coco Bodu Hithi, Yacht Maldives and Reethi Beach Resort. During their stay they will experience the Maldivian hospitality and various amenities and services available in the individual properties.

They will enjoy snorkelling, spa and wellness treatments, watersports and other activities available in the resorts. The media team will also get to experience the world class cuisines available in these resorts.

The media team from the USA is expected to cover one or more articles per person, regarding the destination and host properties following the FAM trip.

This familiarisation trip is a great opportunity to relay the latest information about the destination, the strict safety measures in place in our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards to potential tourists from the USA market.

Through this, we will also promote the unique geography of our islands, which provides natural social distance for tourists, making Maldives one of the safest destinations for tourists to visit post covid. We can also market the unique experiences available for tourists in the Maldives.

The media familiarisation trip is conducted as part of Visit Maldives’ strategy for the USA market to promote Maldives on high-end channels, focused advertising and promotion of individual products and experiences.

This is the second FAM Trip from this market for the year. To target the US market, Visit Maldives took part in ILTM North America in October and is planning to take part in DEMA Show 2021 in November.

By 14th October Maldives had welcomed 923,146 into the country. Currently USA is the 4th top source market to Maldives, with the country contributing 4.1 percent of the total arrivals. During this period 37,463 tourists from the USA visited the Maldives.