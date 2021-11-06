The Ritz-Carlton Maldives debuts ‘Behind the Bar’ programme featuring guest bartenders from world’s 50 best bars

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is debuting a new guest bartending series aptly titled Behind the Bar.

This programme will feature some of the top bartenders and bring several of the World’s 50 Best Bars to Fari Islands.

Kicking off the programme on November 3-4, 2021 is Little Red Door. The confidential den tucked in the discreet rue Charlot is known as a Parisian institution in the cocktail arts since 2012.

Ranked in the very selective list of the 50 Best Bars for seven years, it is continually recognised for its tailored team of bartenders who are able to imagine clever drinks according to the mood and preferences of the clients, and also distinguishes itself by the creativity of its breaking codes and pushing senses menus.

Guests of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands can join the guest mixologists at Eau Bar for an extraordinary cocktail experience or take part in the Cocktail Lab hosted by Little Red Door, that will dive into the art of cocktail conception and the connection the colors have in creating different sensations.

The Behind the Bar programme will be continuing through 2022 and has confirmed the following guest bartenders.

Three Sheets – November 29-30, 2021

Three Sheets is an award-winning cocktail bar opened by Max and Noel Venning in 2016. Known for being able to be ordered by strength, each section of their menu – be it One, Two or Three Sheets – offers a minimalist presentation and explosion of flavors.

Noel Venning, Head Bartender and Owner of Three Sheets, will takeover Eau Bar for two nights and offer a Cocktail Lab for all to discover the secrets behind this renowned cocktail bar.

Tjoget– December 18-19, 2021

A perfectly balanced neighbourhood bar, where drinks are inspired by the flavours and fragrances of Southern Europe, Northern Africa, and the Middle East.

Conceived and managed by two bartenders, Andreas Bergman and Joel Söderbäck, the cocktail bar has always been the beating heart of Tjoget.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options. Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.