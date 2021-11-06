Milaidhoo Maldives celebrates festive season story

This festive celebration story at Milaidhoo will be about good times, meaningful experiences and spending quality time together as a couple, with family or friends and of course, the Milaidhoo family members.

Milaidhoo’s ethos and culture embrace the Maldivian heritage, revealed in many elements of the island’s architecture, services and guest experiences. From gourmet cuisine prepared by an international culinary brigade and deep insights into the world of cocktails, wines and spirits, to exciting and memorable events – the Milaidhoo family will create enjoyable festive moments for its guests.

Chef Ziyan will share his knowledge of Maldivian cuisine in curated group or private cooking classes. Milaidhoo guests are invited to try their cooking skills in the “Master Chef Competition.”

The cook up will take place in a beach setting with guests displaying their cooking skills in a fun competition, preparing their best dishes to be sampled and judged by the Milaidhoo chefs.

The Compass Pool Bar team will take guests on a spirit and wine journey around the world, stopping in Brazil, Napa Valley, India, Europe, and Australia to savour the world in a glass.

Activities and action will be plentiful, with excursions on-board fishing boats or Milaidhoo’s luxury yacht, party nights on a sandbank and sporting events on the beach. Selected live music will add to the festive story and mood.

Reflecting the contemporary Maldives, this festive season will be filled with culinary experiences and Gala Events. On New Year’s Eve, a sumptuous Gala Dinner, a countdown party with a Maldivian live band at the Compass Pool Bar and fireworks will herald the dawn of the New Year. There will also be heritage activities such as traditional Maldivian Cultural Shows.

Guests can be assured of a truly memorable festive season story at Milaidhoo.

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom- made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need. Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a tropical island. As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is child-free and tranquil where any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

HOW: For reservations or more information, please visit www.milaidhoo.com, call the reservations team on +960 660 0484 or email reservations@milaidhoo.com.