Hard Rock Hotel Maldives returns with annual Pink Festive programme

he festive season is upon us once again! Are you ready to experience another soul-stirring vibes at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, where the music and party never stop?

As the Festive Season draws closer, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the country’s first integrated resort destination, is all set to return with its signature “Pink” festive theme to welcome its valued guests for an ultimate party atmosphere holiday.

Now on its third year, the resort continues to adopt the Pink Festive theme after culminating a rocking success for the past two years – this year’s celebration will certainly bound to shine even grander.

Throughout the festive season, the island is decorated with rose-colored ornaments to reflect the Pink Festive. A Christmas tree will be positioned at the resort’s panoramic Octagon Garden to add the holiday ambience.

There are so many reasons for choosing this iconic music and lifestyle resort this festive season, from wide-ranging program with enriching and exhilarating experiences, amazing live entertainment and to delectable culinary offerings — diverse enough to delight even the most discerning palettes.

The resort will also be hosting a series of late night parties to get the guests in the festive spirit.

As the sun sets on 21st December, a traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Octagon Garden will kick off the festive celebrations and completes with a dazzling reception, offering delicious Christmas cookies and fruit punch for little rock stars; and heart-warming mulled wine for adult rockers.

On Christmas Eve, Sessions restaurant will feature an al fresco dining experience under the stars with a sumptuous Christmas Gala Dinner offering traditional seasonal favourites, as well as live cooking stations and an array of decadent sweet treats.

Right after the dinner, a big party awaits those who are looking to dance the night away at the resort’s signature Marquee, celebrating festive in a true Hard Rock style.

The following day, the resort will have a special guest during the Kids’ Christmas Party at Hard Rock Cafe, who will bring festive cheer and entertain all the little rock stars.

The celebration continues with an inspiring New Year’s Eve celebration with an array of events and entertainments. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will take its guests to a dazzling and unique festive celebrations, as the whole island will be transformed into “the pinkiest island” in the Maldives on New Year’s eve.

All the guests will be invited to dress-to-impress in pink and party all night long at the Marquee with resident DJ April, right after dining at the extravagant festive-inspired international buffet served in a beautiful beach setting under the starry night sky, while listening to the beat of in-house band.

After the countdown, the music resumes and the party continues.

To fill up the resort with lively festive atmosphere and celebrate the island’s music scene, there will be an impressive lineup of live entertainments this year from local and International artists to Disc Jockeys (DJ), who will perform across the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives.

Speaking about the resort’s Christmas celebrations, Managing Director, Tolga Unan said: “Festive celebrations at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is always the most magical time of the year. It is the ideal getaway destination to spend the holiday season – we’ve got all that you could possibly wish for a memorable year-end celebration with a Maldivian tropical twist.

“Our Pink Festive has been a huge success for the past two years. A lot of commendations from our previous guests, so we have decided to keep the same theme every year and wish to turn it to a tradition. I am confident that the theme will continuously add a further sparkle to the already glamorous setting on the island.”

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is committed to keeping its guests safe in response to COVID-19, therefore the Brand’s SAFE + SOUND programme ensures that its guests can enjoy the Pink Festive experience in a safe and sanitary environment.

Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organisations like EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, and meet the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training.

The enhanced SAFE + SOUND safety protocol includes, but is not limited to procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

For more information and booking, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives.