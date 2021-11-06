Visit Maldives holds dedicated roadshow in UK to promote MICE opportunities in Maldives

Visit Maldives holds a dedicated roadshow in the UK to promote MICE opportunities available in the Maldives.

The roadshow was held on 3rd November at Corinthia, London following the conclusion of WTM London 2021.

This is the first such roadshow organised by Visit Maldives dedicated to individually promote the MICE opportunities available in the destination. The event is held as part of our global Redefining MICE campaign.

The purpose of the global campaign is to promote the Maldives as an emerging top destination to conduct meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) events. Our aim is to redefine the business environment, which is often thought to be somber, serious and limited to boardrooms and conference halls.

Through this campaign Maldives will be promoted as a destination that is perfect to seamlessly merge business with leisure by promoting different experiences.

During the MICE Roadshow in the UK we promoted the Maldives as a safe haven due to the naturally social-distanced geography and the stringent safety measures in place at our tourists facilities. We also provided the latest destination information and travel guidelines to the travel trade and tourists who visited the roadshow.

Twenty industry partners from the Maldives participated in the event with Visit Maldives. They were given the opportunity to hold meetings and conferences with 50 top travel agencies attending the event.

A destination presentation was given during the roadshow for the attendees. The event garnered much support from visitors, with the possibility of increased bookings and arrivals from the global market through this event.

During the event, Visit Maldives and industry partners promoted the various opportunities for businesses to conduct MICE events in the Maldives, highlighting the specific unique experiences for visitors from this segment.

Three raffles were also drawn during this event, including complimentary stay in SAii Lagoon Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives and two pax Economy Class flights from London Heathrow or Manchester to Maldives via Etihad Airways. The raffles were drawn from amongst attendees of the event.

The global Redefining MICE campaign will promote Maldives as an ideally located venue for regional gatherings, providing the opportunity to transform any MICE event from sombre to exciting.

During the campaign, many activities are planned to be held across the globe in the coming months by Visit Maldives in collaboration with our foreign PR agencies and industry partners, to promote the Maldives as a preferred location for businesses to hold their next MICE business event.

These activities will be held from October to November 2021 and will include global media campaigns, participation in MICE exhibitions, social media campaigns, distribution of digital brochures and videos, MICE FAM trips, a dedicated MICE landing page on Visit Maldives website and MICE dedicated roadshows in different countries.