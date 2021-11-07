Mercure Maldives Kooddoo to become first ultra all-inclusive Mercure island resort worldwide

Mercure, the renowned midscale brand of Accor, is introducing an ultra-all-inclusive concept to the Maldives.

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo will launch its distinctive new concept from 1st November 2021, with guests invited to indulge in a generous array of dining and beverage offerings at no additional charge, as well as a selected collection of complimentary excursions.

Situated on the lush Kooddoo Island within the southern Gaafu Alifu Atoll, the 70-villa boutique-style resort is inspired by the lively energy of the Maldives.

On land, villas are nestled beneath swaying palm trees alongside golden beaches, whilst guests seeking unparalleled views over endless horizons can discover the collection of overwater villas.

Visitors to this tropical paradise are treated to an endless array of activities such as diving, jet skiing and paddle boarding, as well as indulgent spa treatments and creative dining concepts.

With the introduction of this all-inclusive concept, guests will be completely spoiled for choice and enjoy peace of mind without additional charges.

The benefits include unlimited beverages throughout the stay with 40 international wines on offer, as well as daily buckets of beers – which will be refilled once per day. Guests will also be invited to personalise their minibar upon check-in, based on their preferences.

The resort offers tailored culinary experiences for guests to discover endless spirited flavours. From selecting pizza toppings or favourite pasta dishes at the Italian restaurant to pair with flavourful wines, personalisation is a key highlight of the all-inclusive offerings.

Guests can also enjoy a wide variety of international flavours at Alita, the all-day dining restaurant with unobstructed views of the lagoon. As part of Mercure’s Discover Local concept, guests can experience authentic Maldivian flavours on Fridays as well as daily afternoon tea.

The generosity doesn’t stop here. The longer guests stay, the more benefits which are on offer. Those who stay from five to seven nights can pick one excursion and one activity to experience during their stay, whereas guests staying for eight days or more are able to choose two. Excursions include sunset fishing, a dolphin cruise, or guided snorkelling along the house reef.

One of the hardest decisions is what activity to choose. There is the option of enjoying a relaxing spa treatment at the resort’s Suvadiva Spa, experiencing an adrenaline rush on a jet ski or heading into the hidden depths of the ocean with the resort’s five-star PADI Dive Centre to witness the Indian Ocean’s mesmerising and rich marine life.

The resort has the unique luxury of being directly accessible via a domestic flight transfer with no extra waiting time for speedboats. With a distinctive and generous food offering, an abundance of activities and excursions to choose from and world-class marine life, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo truly has something for everyone.

Reservations can be made by emailing H9923@ACCOR.COM or visiting: www.mercuremaldiveskooddooresort.com/all-inclusive-benefits/