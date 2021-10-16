Visit Maldives takes part in TTG Travel Experience 202

Visit Maldives along with Industry partners takes part in the TTG Travel Experience 2021 to maintain destination momentum in Italy. The event is held from 13th-15th October 2021.

TTG Travel Experience is Italy’s key B2B show for global tourism promotion. Over three days, the event brings together international operators and key players in the industry. It is an excellent networking opportunity to discover the latest trends in the travel industry, meet professionals and experts from all over the world and grow your network and your business.

Eight industry partners are taking part in this event alongside Visit Maldives as part of the effort to maintain destination momentum and market Maldives as a safe haven for Italian tourists.

Through this event, Visit Maldives and industry partners will promote Maldivian resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards, and the stringent measures in place in these establishments.

Visit Maldives will emphasise on the unique geography of the scattered islands of Maldives, which offers natural social distancing, making it one of the safest destinations in the world.

The event provides the opportunity to inform the Italian travel trade and tourists of the latest destination information, travel guidelines and experiences unique to the Maldives.

TTG brings together numerous exhibitors, to conduct 3 days of dedicated meetings, seminars, and networking with Italian tour operators and other businesses in a B2B setting.

Visit Maldives is joined by The Barefoot Eco Hotel, Sun Ocean Pvt. Ltd., Grand Beach Dhigurah, LUX* South Ari Atoll Maldives, Resort Life Travel Pvt. Ltd., Sun Travel & Tours, Sun Siyam Resorts and Capital Travel & Tours Pvt. Ltd. at TTG.

Participation in this event comes in line with Visit Maldives’ marketing strategy for the Italian market. So far this year we have held several activities targeting this market, including a campaign with Welcome Travels, campaign with Easy Market and BIT Milan.

Ongoing activities for the Italian market by Visit Maldives includes joint Campaign with Bluvacanze, joint Campaign with Alpitour and E-Learning Campaign.

Future activities planned ahead for this market includes media, influencer and travel trade FAM Trip, campaign with tour operators and airlines, OOH Advertising (Milan) and campaign with Mediamond.

Prior to the pandemic in 2020 Italy ranked as the 4th top source market to Maldives with 46,690 arrivals while the country ranked as the 3rd top source market to Maldives in 2019 with 136,343 arrivals.

Since the pandemic, the arrivals from the market declined drastically due to travel restrictions and measures taken across the globe.

Visit Maldives’ target is to achieve pre-pandemic arrivals from the Italian market by holding promotional and marketing activities and position Maldives as top destination of choice for Italian travellers as borders are now reopening for leisure travel.