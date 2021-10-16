Fushifaru Maldives hosts ‘Kulafihin Dhivehi Raajje’ art competition

Fushifaru Maldives hosted its much-anticipated art competition, Kulafihin Dhivehi Raajje on Saturday, October 9, 2021 to celebrate World Tourism Day.

This was an endeavour from the resort to nurture and empower local talents and to revive and preserve the rich inimitable Dhivehi culture.

Held at Thundi beach, eight participants from four different schools, Ifthithaah School, Lhaviyani Atoll School, Hinnavaru School and Olhuvelifushi School of Lhaviyani Atoll, partook in this competition.

The students were joined by the incredibly talented local artist, Maisha Yoosuf; a graphic designer by profession and an illustrator at heart popularly known as ‘Gulsampa’, who magnificently showcased her artistry talents during the competition. The media partner of this event was The Island Chief.

The event was inaugurated with a warm welcome by Ahmed Siaar, the General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives in the morning, and the participants were given 1.5 hours to complete their drawings.

The artworks displayed the awe-inspiring natural beauty of the Maldives along with the unique music & dance, traditional dress, local art & crafts and local food through the eyes of the talented students.

The artworks were judged by the resort’s guest judges, based on precision, attention to detail, creativity and originality, use of colour and overall appearance.

The winners were presented with a prize of a complimentary stay at Fushifaru Maldives along with a 42” Smart Television.

The selected artworks will also be used for promotional activities of Fushifaru Maldives in the future.

Chamara Gedara Najith Nethsara Gunawardhana (Grade 7,) from Ifthithaah School hailed as the winner, and Shamaan Saeed (Grade 12) from Olhuvelifushi School was the runner up of the competition.

Not only was it a cultural occasion to remember but a fantastic day to connect with students from local schools and to bring everyone together to celebrate our precious Maldivian culture!