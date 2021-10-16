TTM Travel Summit, pre-scheduled meetings to be held at Meerumaa Events Conference Facility

Travel Trade Maldives announces that the TTM travel summit and pre-scheduled meetings will be held at Meerumaa Events Conference Facility from 29th – 30th November 2021.

TTM Travel Summit is an annual event that brings together thought leaders, industry shapers and senior decision-makers who are professionally engaged with tourism in the Maldives.

TTM Travel Summit 2021 on 29th November will be focused on ‘What’s Next in Maldives Tourism?’ whereby travel industry professionals will discuss ways the tourism in Maldives will move forward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-scheduled meetings are expected to go on from 9 am to 5 pm on 29th and 30th November 2021.

This year, the event will make use of TTM Connect with added features including, virtual profiles and video call features to execute hybrid meetings simultaneously during the event.

Every year, TTM Maldives sees over 3000 pre-scheduled meetings among 500 travel trade professionals with over $1 billion worth of contracts discussed.

Meerumaa Events Conference Facility offers spacious halls with an unbeatable ambiance, perfect for private functions, corporate affairs and grand receptions.

The facility consists of three interconnected floors of event space, each measuring 3200 sqft, accommodating up to 150 guests per floor.

Apart from the event hall space, Meerumaa Events also provides catering by Kahika Catering, as well as various amenities including, sound system, seating arrangements with table and chairs, event hall set-up, projectors, rest rooms and sanitisation of the venue prior to all events.

This event will strictly adhere to all Health Protection Agency’s stringent guidelines. To ensure everyone’s health and safety during these challenging times, Medtech Maldives will be overseeing Covid-19 testing for all attendees who participate in the event this time.

TTM Maldives is the largest international travel trade show event in Maldives which has been carried out for the past 4 years.

Visitors & exhibitors can now register before 15th October 2021 using connect.traveltrademaldives.com. For further information of TTM Maldives, please email ttm@traveltrademaldives.com