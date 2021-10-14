Say ‘I do’ in paradise: LUX* South Ari Atoll launches zero waste weddings

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas has announced its latest sustainability initiative — The Zero Waste Weddings.

Part of the recently launched wedding catalogue — Say “I Do” in Paradise — it’s everything and more guests can dream of at no additional cost.

Ensuring the co-existence of low-impact destination weddings and luxury, the wedding catalogue features three fresh themes — Wander-lust, Boho and Tropical Paradise, while highlighting chic sustainable hallmarks as part of its fabric.

Emphasising on sustainable travel as the need-of-the-hour, Patrice Aira, General Manager of LUX* South Ari Atoll said, “We have always been a strong advocate of sustainable tourism — be it implement-ing the largest floating solar panels in the region or introducing healthy vegan and vegetarian culinary options across our menus, to now introducing The Zero Waste Weddings.”

“Weddings in the Maldives are special in their own way, and we are proud to deliver dreamlike experiences, without compromising on expectations, while still taking care of the environment and giving back to the community.”

The catalogue has special ‘Hers’ and ‘His’ offerings so guests can make the most of this magical experience. Indulge in fun activities like crafting personalised foot jewels with natural materials, bonding lunch on a sandbank, make a secret wish at the Tree of Wishes, sunset fishing, picnic lunch and much more for the picture perfect pre-wedding celebrations.

From tropical flowers for the decoration to live streaming for friends and family around the world, sumptuous summertime feast to an enchanting candlelit winter reception, fresh bridal bouquet and groom’s boutonniere with dry coloured flower to a special spa day, saxophone symphony to traditional Boduberu performance, we’ve got it all covered.

By purchasing a wedding package at LUX* South Ari Atoll, future brides- and grooms-to-be will be fund-ing the education of a child at one of the local children’s shelter — Kudakudhinge Hiya in Villingili — guests can also choose to volunteer at a local elementary school or children’s shelter, adopt a coral or participate in ocean clean-up as part of the sustainable experience.