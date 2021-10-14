Villa Hotels’ Paradise Island, Sun Island get new beach pool villas

Villa Hotels & Resorts has introduced beach villas with private pool at two of its resorts: Paradise Island Resort & Spa, and Sun Island Resort & Spa.

Beach Pool Villas at Sun Island

The new Beach Pool Villas at Sun Island Resort feature private pools and offer a generous 121sqm open plan living space with an elegant design, private veranda, modern amenities and all that you will need for an unforgettable Maldives getaway.

Relax in your private pool with a tropical island breeze or discover the pristine white beach and turquoise waters at your doorstep.’

A flowering jewel amongst Maldives family hotels, Sun Island offers over 460 guest rooms, including Standard Beach Bungalows, Superior Beach Bungalows, Beach Pool Villas, Sunset Villas, Water Bungalows and Presidential Suites, making it the largest resort in the Maldives.

The luxurious resort, owned and managed by leading local hotel operator Villa Hotels & Resorts, features nine dining options. Local and international buffet spreads are available at Maaniyaa Restaurant. Barbecued seafood is served at Guraamuli Grill Terrace and Italian cuisine is available at Ristorante Il Pontile. Alternatively, Thai dishes can be found at Sun Star, and refreshing beverages at Mekunu Bar.

Sun Island houses an Araamu Spa retreat, which offers a wide range of relaxation options and invigorating treatments, including aromatherapy, reflexology, Indian Ayurvedic therapy, and body scrubs and facials.

The resort also offers a variety of recreational facilities, including a PADI-certified dive centre, table tennis, football, tennis and basketball as well as water sports facilities.

Deluxe Beach Pool Villas at Paradise Island

Paradise Island Resort & Spa boasts 30 luxurious Deluxe Beach Pool Villas, each featuring a generous 150sqm secluded setting offering ample space and privacy to soak up your tropical surroundings.

Curated with a contemporary nautical design and modern amenities, these luxurious villas blend classic interiors with elegant marine colours in the ultimate indoor-outdoor living space.

Framed by lush greenery and pearl white sands, a haven of natural beauty and the ultimate tropical barefoot living awaits. Refresh in an open-air shower under the palm tree canopy or unwind in an indulgent bath surrounded by sleek marine interiors.

Reconnect mind, body and soul and restore balance in the ultimate luxury meets tropical island living. This spacious retreat features minimalist design details, ample privacy and a warm ambience overlooking the endless blue.

Set on the island of Lankanfinolhu in the North Male Atoll floats a little piece of paradise, which is accessible by just a 15-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport.

Luxury villas and suites overlooking the Indian Ocean are linked to five fabulous dining choices and the nightlife, offering a true Maldivian experience. Paved pathways wind through lush grounds, inter-linking Beach Bungalows, Haven Villas, Haven Suites and Ocean Suites as well the Araamu Spa, all contributing to the natural awe-inspiring beauty of the Maldives.

Perched at the edge of the reef, the two-bedroom Ocean Suites at Paradise Island Resort offer a truly incomparable experience. Guests can bask in magnificent views of the breath-taking, crystal clear lagoon and the ocean beyond from the window of their exclusive Maldives suite. They can also enjoy exclusive use of a private pool.

The Villa Water Sports Centre, located at the northern end of the island, offers courses in windsurfing and catamaran sailing in addition to excellent facilities for a variety of water sports, including fun tubing, canoeing, catamaran sailing, water bike, wake boarding, knee boarding, glass bottom boat tours, etc. The centre, is equipped with the best equipment and facilities.

Paradise Island Resort is also home to a Diveoceanus dive centre. The PAD-certified centre offer the full range of diving adventures, including beginner classes.

The Dhinasha convention centre at Paradise boasts a main conference hall, a banquet hall, a VIP room and six break-away rooms for private meetings. The conference hall has a capacity of 500 people, and has been equipped with the latest multimedia technologies.

As one of the leading hospitality companies in the Maldives, Villa Hotels owns and operates five resorts: Paradise Island Resort & Spa, Royal Island Resort & Spa, Holiday Island Resort & Spa, Sun Island Resort & Spa, and Fun Island Resort & Spa.

The company also has several subsidiaries, including award-winning wellness brand Araamu Spa and dive centre DiveOceanus.