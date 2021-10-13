Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Maldives offer hard-to-miss festive packages

As travel continues to resume and with the island destination being on everyone’s ‘Must Visit’ list, be it first-timers or destination loyalists, these Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives will be extending exciting inclusions and activities for guests to create enchanting memories as they make the most of the upcoming festive season.

Whether it is a romantic couple getaway or a multi-generational resort vacation, a holiday wellness weekend with friends or a special treat from Santa for the kids, Maldives as a destination lends itself perfectly to suit all types of travellers.

Guests can choose between the curated holiday packages at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as they step into a wonderful world of festive delight on this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean.

A variety of inspiring dining events, entertainment and an out-of-the-ordinary New Year’s Eve celebration, set against a gentle sea breeze and swaying palm trees, will ensure an unforgettable revelry.

Explore what’s on offer and prepare to make these five-star resorts a home for the holidays, where one can relish culinary delights on the shores of pristine beaches overlooking the azure Indian Ocean and partake in festive celebrations and activities with loved ones.

Rejuvenate, inspire yourself at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation.

The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service.

Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to craft memorable moments with loved ones this festive season as they reconnect with the surrounding beauty and be truly present, feeling whole in a sanctuary of scenic luxury.

Fulfilling experiences from a floating breakfast to Thai dining in a treetop location and Festive activities, there’s lots to look forward to this holiday season at the resort.

The Festive Stay includes:

Daily breakfast for two at Aailaa

One time floating breakfast in private villa pool

One time Lunch at Kaashi (Thai), excludes beverages

One time Lunch at Fiamma (Italian), excludes beverages

One time sun downer cocktails at Rum Baan

One time 50-minute couple massage at the SPA by JW

One time bed decoration and bath ritual

For more information and bookings: jwmarriottmaldives.com

Light it up at W Maldives

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort, setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life.

The five-star resort features six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks in one of Maldives’ best house reefs.

W Maldives is all set to Light It Up this festive season with a range of exciting activities designed to ensure their guests go longer, stay later and vibe with their tribe in true W style as they ring in the New Year.

Light It Up includes:

Daily breakfast at The Kitchen for two

Return shared seaplane transfers for two

One time Festive Dinner or Gala Dinner for two

One time 60-minute treatment at AWAY Spa for two

Complimentary non-motorised activities (including snorkelling, paddle boarding, kayaking)

For more information and bookings: wmaldives.com

Festive winter at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible via a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel.

Featuring seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

Guests can catch a break this winter and experience the most wonderful time of the year with their loved ones on paradise island, away from crowded places and the clamour of the city.

The resort will be offering special treats that range from sumptuous culinary experiences to thoughtful amenities.

The Festive Winter Package includes:

Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24 for two

Santa Sandbank trip on December 25 for two

Scheduled and shared return transfers by speed boat for two

Daily buffet breakfast at Feast for two

Daily dinner at designated outlets for two

Special welcome amenity of selected fruits and chocolates

A bottle of sparkling wine per stay

For more information and bookings: sheratonmaldives.com

Celebrate your way to 2022 at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the contemporary resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of the holiday season with completely private, standalone spacious villas offering discreet and personalised service, allowing one to hide away and relax as 2021 draws to a close.

Celebrate Your Way to 2022 includes:

Daily breakfast at Island Kitchen for two

Daily dinner at Island Kitchen for two

Gala dinner for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve for two

Countless activities and adventures offered for kids and adults (complimentary and paid)

For more information and bookings: westin-maldives.com