Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives enhances guest experience with curated library

No need to bring a book from home on your holiday at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. The resort has partnered with Ultimate Library to curate collections of books.

The collections are displayed at Library at the Beach Club, from books on marine life, islands and the sea with illustrated editions on wildlife to lifestyle and luxury living.

Another collection can be found at Little Explorer’s Kids Club consist of books and encyclopaedias for the young guests and the Wine Cellar with collections of books on wine, lifestyle and spirits.

Guests are welcome to borrow and read the book during their stay at the resort, either to take it back to the villa or read around the resort’s facilities.

As an added value, a Library Attendant will assist in helping guests select books that might interest them.

A selected collection of books is available for sale as memorabilia or as an addition to their collection at home.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.

For more information on the resort, please visit: www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/maldives