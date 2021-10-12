Top plant-based chef to visit Amilla Maldives

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residence is set to host vegan culinary wizard, Kirk Haworth, from November 11th to 25th.

He will be joined by his sister, Keeley Haworth, who co-founded with him the prestigious plant-based restaurant, Plates London.

The siblings will offer Amilla’s guests the opportunity to dine on delicious vegan dinners at special gala events. They will also hold cooking master classes during their two-week residency at the five-star resort.

Amilla Maldives invited Kirk and Keeley to visit because their culinary and sustainability ethos aligns closely with theirs.

The Baa Atoll resort is located on a private island, miles from any cities, but offers a wide range of contemporary international cuisine. It includes Amilla’s groundbreaking Wellness Your Way menus. These menus offer guests a comprehensive variety of wellness dishes at all of the resort’s restaurants, including vegan/vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free and keto/paleo/low-carb.

Amilla Maldives also has extensive fruit and vegetable gardens, from which Kirk will gather the freshest of ingredients to enhance his creations.

Kirk leads the kitchen at Plates with unparalleled passion, inspired by his personal wellness journey in addition to 16 years of perfecting his craft in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. After winning the North West Young Chef of the Year award at 17, Kirk went on to work under the world’s top chefs at The French Laundry, Restaurant Sat Bains, The Square, The Quay and The Northcote.

In 2016, a diagnosis of Lyme Disease led him to overhaul his lifestyle and explore a plant-based diet in pursuit of optimum health. After discovering that an anti-inflammatory diet without meat, gluten, refined sugar or dairy reduced the intensity of his symptoms, the Plates food ethos was born.

“Plates now follows my personal journey, a chef’s journey, into 100% plant-based eating and cooking,” says Kirk.

His team focuses on balance and well-being, without compromising on taste or creativity. Taking all that nature has to offer, he delivers modern, plant-based food with high-end execution.

Kirk and Keeley’s visit will be hot on the heels of Dr Tejas Sameer’s appearance at Amilla as visiting wellness practitioner. The Fermentista (fermented foods expert) will hold workshops in cooperation with the resort’s culinary team on making plant-based cheese and fermented vegetables.

