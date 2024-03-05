Awards
Amilla Maldives Earns Recognition for “Responsible Hospitality” at Forbes Travel Guide Awards
Conscious luxury resort Amilla Maldives has been named the “Responsible Hospitality Partner of the Year” for 2024 at the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards annual summit held in Las Vegas. This significant award acknowledges Amilla’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.
“What truly sets Amilla Maldives apart is their unwavering passion for inclusivity,” remarked Hervé Houdré, Forbes Travel Guide’s Global Ambassador for Responsible Tourism. “Hospitality, by its very nature, demands inclusivity. While many incredible properties across the globe are taking positive strides, Amilla’s approach to inclusivity truly impressed us.”
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, expressed her gratitude: “This recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering well-being, inclusivity, and sustainability. Responsible hospitality encompasses both environmental preservation and inclusivity for all. It’s about removing barriers, actively engaging with the local community, and empowering our team and guests alike.”
A Haven for All
As an IncluCare-certified resort and member of The Conscious Travel Foundation, Amilla Maldives strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the Maldives’ magic. The resort has seamlessly integrated accessibility features into its design, ensuring they blend effortlessly with the overall aesthetic. Examples include subtly lowered bathroom fixtures, ramps in restaurant areas inspired by marine life, and ongoing staff training to best support guests with mobility or sensory needs. Amilla is constantly evolving to enhance the experience for guests of all abilities.
Sustainable Practices at the Forefront
Last year, Amilla implemented a solar panel system generating 600,000 kWh of energy in just nine months, significantly reducing diesel consumption by over 170,000 liters. Their latest sustainability initiatives include:
- Introducing refillable, vegan-friendly, and luxurious amenities packaged in PCR material from Swedish brand 19-69 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella-Maris.
- Providing guests with reusable Rolla Bottles made of silicone to combat single-use plastic water bottles. A portion of profits from Rolla Bottles goes towards ocean plastic cleanup initiatives.
- Partnering with the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” program to support sustainable fishing practices. Amilla pays a premium for fish caught using these methods, directly benefiting the local fishing community.
To learn more and book your stay, visit www.amilla.com.
Awards
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Earns Prestigious Green Globe Certification
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has achieved the esteemed Green Globe Certification, solidifying its commitment to sustainable tourism practices. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the resort, establishing it as the first Marriott Bonvoy property in the Maldives to receive this distinguished accolade.
Celebrating Sustainability on the 50th Anniversary
Coinciding with its recent 50th anniversary, this achievement underscores Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa’s unwavering dedication to environmental and social responsibility. The resort excelled in a comprehensive sustainability assessment, scoring an impressive 86% across four key pillars: Sustainable Management, Social and Economic, Cultural Heritage, and Environmental Conservation.
Mohamed El Aghoury, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, emphasizes the importance of sustainability: “As travelers become increasingly eco-conscious, prioritizing sustainability is crucial. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our entire team, and we are proud to be part of an organization that values positive global impact.”
Holistic Approach to Sustainability:
Nestled amidst the natural beauty of Furanafushi Island, the resort implements a range of sustainability initiatives:
- Coral Restoration: Pioneering a coral propagation program in partnership with Reefscapers, the resort actively restores reef habitats through their ‘Adopt A Coral’ initiative. By the end of 2023, over 567 coral frames and massive coral pyramids were planted, attracting diverse marine life.
- Energy Conservation: The INNCOMM system automatically adjusts air conditioning based on guest occupancy, optimizing energy usage.
- Waste Management: A pioneering Biogas plant will soon transform organic waste into biogas for cooking, minimizing environmental impact.
- Reduced Plastic Waste: The resort utilizes reverse osmosis technology to purify seawater and bottle it in reusable glass containers, eliminating plastic bottle usage and saving an estimated 375,000 bottles annually.
- Locally Sourced Produce: The Chef’s Garden and Furana Organic cultivate fresh vegetables, reducing the resort’s carbon footprint and promoting farm-to-table dining.
Community Engagement:
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa fosters meaningful connections with the local community through partnerships like the ‘Maldivian Journey’ program. This weekly event showcases local culture through activities, demonstrations, and traditional attire, fostering cultural appreciation.
Aligned with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ Platform:
The resort’s sustainability efforts align with Marriott International’s ‘Serve 360’ platform, which emphasizes responsible and sustainable business practices that benefit both the environment and local communities.
Invitation to Responsible Travel:
By receiving the Green Globe Certification, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites guests to embark on a journey of responsible travel. Guests can experience unforgettable moments while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.
Awards
Angsana Velavaru nominated in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards and Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific
Angsana Velavaru, part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group is delighted to share its nominations in two prestigious categories for the 2024 Travel + Leisure Awards. Recognised as a contender for the Best Hotels in the Maldives, the resort also secures a nomination in the Resort Pools and Resorts for Families categories at the 2024 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific.
Nestled within a stunning lagoon, guests can explore an all-natural island paradise with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, creating an enchanting and untouched haven. Featuring 113 villas – 79 on the main island and 34 over the water, the resort offers a harmonious blend of comfort, privacy, space, and style. From Beachfront Family Pool Villas to the exclusive Deluxe InOcean Pool Villas, each accommodation is adorned with stimulating wall art and vibrant colors, providing generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
The all-inclusive dining experiences cater to the most discerning palates, offering authentic Maldivian flavours, rich Indian cuisine, flavorful Asian dishes, and elegant international fare – presenting diverse options for guests to indulge and savour exquisite culinary delights.
Beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience, the resort curates a list of “101 Things To Do.” From water sports to wellness retreats and cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery.
The dedicated associates, representing various nationalities, seamlessly combine warm Maldivian hospitality with exceptional service. From the moment guests arrive, they experience genuine warmth that ensures every aspect of their stay is not only comfortable but also personalized to perfection.
Awards
Kuda Villingili nominated for Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Kuda Villingili, the stunning island retreat in the Maldives, has announced its nomination in the prestigious Travel & Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. The resort has been shortlisted for the Maldives Resorts category, reflecting its dedication to excellence in the luxury travel sector.
The Travel & Leisure Awards are highly regarded in the travel industry, known for their exclusive determination by the discerning votes of Travel & Leisure readers. This unique aspect makes the awards a true representation of the outstanding quality and unparalleled experiences offered by the winners, which includes destination spas, hotels, cities, airports, trains, and more.
The editorial team of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau collaborated with travel experts from around the Asia Pacific area to diligently select nominees for the Travel & Leisure Asia Pacific Awards 2024. The extensive awards program covers diverse categories, ranging from five-star urban escapes, private-island beach resorts, and innovative spas to Instagram-worthy swimming pools, exceptional airlines and airports, captivating cruises, reputable travel agents, exclusive travel experiences, and more.
The voting process for the Travel & Leisure Asia Pacific Awards 2024 is now open to the public until March 31, 2024. This reader-led approach allows travellers and enthusiasts to actively participate in recognising and celebrating excellence in the travel Industry.
Kuda Villingili invites everyone to be a part of its journey towards industry recognition. Your vote will contribute to the acknowledgment of the resort’s dedication to providing unparalleled luxury experiences in the heart of the Maldives.
To support Kuda Villingili and cast your vote, please take a moment to visit the official voting page: https://luxuryawards2024.travelandleisureasia.com/maldives/resorts/
