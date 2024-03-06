Celebration
Sun Siyam Resorts Prepare a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration in Maldives
Prepare for a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration like never before at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives from March 28th to April 1st, 2024. With an egg-citing line-up of mesmerizing entertainment, such as sand artist and world record holder Nathaniel A. Alapide, Magician & Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir, and Brazilian DJ Asturia, as well as delectable culinary delights, and family-friendly activities that promise to enchant guests of all ages.
Enchanting Entertainment:
Guests can expect to be dazzled by a jaw-dropping magic show by Mohammed Mountassir, whose repertoire of mind-reading feats and bewildering illusions will leave audiences of all ages spellbound. Award-winning sand sculptor, Nathaniel A. Alapide, will also be present, showcasing his extraordinary talent by crafting breathtaking sand masterpieces right before your eyes.
Global Beats and Brazilian Flair:
Adding to the festive atmosphere is DJ Astúria, the Brazilian sensation known for her dynamic and versatile music sets. Weaving international hits with the rhythmic beats of her Brazilian roots, DJ Astúria promises an unforgettable experience that transcends borders and genres.
Easter Fun for Everyone:
Beyond the world-class entertainment, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transformed into an “Easter Candy Land,” and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi are offering a variety of Easter-themed activities. Join in on exciting treasure hunts, decorate your own Easter eggs, or witness the special Easter parades featuring the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Indulge in delicious Easter-themed lunches and beach BBQs, creating unique dining experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian ocean.
Don’t miss out on this “egg-citing” Easter Celebration! Book your stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi or Sun Siyam Olhuveli now and get ready for a week filled with magic, music, and memories to last a lifetime. For more information on Easter promotions and themed events across Sun Siyam Resorts, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/.
Celebration
Amilla Maldives Invites Guests to an “Alice in Wonderland” Easter Celebration
Get ready for a whimsical Easter adventure! Amilla Maldives is inviting guests to tumble down the rabbit hole and experience a magical “Alice in Wonderland” themed Easter celebration from March 29th to April 7th.
Imagine indulging in exquisite dining, participating in delightful Easter activities, and creating unforgettable memories amidst the turquoise waters and pristine beaches of the Maldives. This Easter, Amilla Maldives promises a sprinkle of magic for the whole family.
Egg-cellent Activities and Wonderland Delights
The Easter festivities at Amilla Maldives include a variety of themed activities, sure to keep everyone entertained. Join the White Rabbit on an Easter egg hunt, unleash your creativity with egg painting, sip on fantastical concoctions at the Queen of Hearts Cocktail party, and attend the enchanting Easter Enchantment Party. Don’t forget to wear your most curious outfit for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a whimsical event inspired by the iconic scene from Alice’s adventures.
Beyond Easter: A Maldives Paradise Awaits
Amilla Maldives offers more than just exceptional Easter celebrations. The resort embodies a philosophy of creating a unique lifestyle experience. Throughout the year, Amilla welcomes a diverse range of guests, from celebrated chefs and world-renowned athletes to wellness practitioners. They also host a variety of exciting events, from New Year’s festivities to traditional Maldivian cultural celebrations. So, whether you’re seeking Easter magic or a getaway filled with year-round experiences, Amilla Maldives promises unforgettable memories.
Tumble down the rabbit hole and discover Amilla in Wonderland this Easter.
View Easter programme here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/Amilla-in-Wonderland-2024.html
View Easter offer here: https://amilla.com/maldives-events/
Celebration
Celebrate an Eco-Friendly Easter at Oaga Art Resort, Maldives
Celebrate the joy of Easter amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldivian islands
This Easter, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to celebrate renewal and rebirth amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From March 30th to April 5th, 2024, the resort offers a unique Easter experience that combines festive traditions with eco-conscious activities.
A Celebration of Nature and Creativity
The program at Oaga Art Resort is designed to foster connection with nature and creativity. Guests can participate in activities like:
- Traditional Maldivian Crafts: Learn to weave beautiful Easter baskets and eggs from palm leaves.
- Eco-Friendly Kids’ Activities: Spark your child’s imagination with Easter decorations made from sustainable materials.
- Starlit Cinema: Enjoy classic family movies under the Maldivian night sky.
- Easter Egg Hunts: Adults can embark on a “Capture the Golden Egg” treasure hunt, while children enjoy a traditional egg hunt using handcrafted baskets and eggs.
- Special Easter Feasts: Savor delicious Easter meals featuring locally sourced ingredients and Maldivian flair.
Live Entertainment and Cultural Immersion
The resort will come alive with live music by renowned Maldivian artists, captivating performances, and a bonfire night under the stars.
All-Inclusive Maldives Experience
For a truly unforgettable Easter getaway, consider Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan. This plan offers extensive inclusions, from art classes and musical experiences to in-villa dining and a variety of excursions.
Book Your Easter Escape
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique blend of artistic expression, cultural immersion, and luxurious relaxation. Visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com, to book your stay and celebrate Easter in paradise.
Celebration
Nova Maldives Celebrates International Women’s Day with Renowned Female PADI Course Director
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nova Maldives, a luxurious eco-friendly resort nestled in the stunning South Ari Atoll, is thrilled to welcome Zoona Naseem, the first female PADI Course Director in the Maldives. This two-day scuba and snorkelling extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for guests of all diving levels.
Nova Maldives is renowned for its pristine marine environment, offering year-round encounters with majestic whale sharks and over 30 manta ray hotspots. Committed to conservation, the resort partners with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme and holds Responsible Manta Operator accreditation. Guests can even contribute by participating in their ongoing coral frame sponsorship program.
Zoona Naseem, owner of Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre and a trailblazer in the diving community, brings her expertise and passion to Nova. Dedicated to empowering women in tourism and diving, she inspires young people to explore the underwater world.
Empowering Experiences Await
The event boasts an exciting lineup: guided dives for beginners and experienced divers, snorkelling adventures on Nova’s stunning house reef, and an inspiring presentation by Zoona on her diving journey. Guests can learn firsthand with a complimentary “bubblemaker” trial dive in the shallow lagoon. Discounted rates and course credits are offered for Discover Scuba Diving and entry-level courses.
Adding to the excitement, a lucky guest (or even a Nova “soulmate” – as their team members are called) will win a complimentary Open Water Course for two. Additionally, participants can avail themselves of special discounts on Open Water and Scuba Diver courses.
Exclusive Offer for Direct Bookings
For a truly unforgettable experience, Nova Maldives is offering a 40% discount for direct bookings made through their website. Starting from $1,262 (inclusive of taxes and green tax) on a Full Board basis, or $1,498 on an All-Inclusive basis, the package includes 15% off selected water sports and spa treatments, complimentary snorkelling gear, and daily sunrise yoga.
Join Nova Maldives, Zoona Naseem, and celebrate the power of women while diving into adventure and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian seas. Visit their website or newsroom for more information.
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 week ago
Maldives Stunning MVR 1,000 Note Captivates International Attention
-
Insiders1 week ago
Sun Siyam Resorts Boosts PR & Communications Team with Appointment of Erika Magora for Sun Siyam Iru Veli & Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
-
News6 days ago
Maldivian Airlines Announces New Service to Colombo, Sri Lanka
-
Celebration1 week ago
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island Unveils Enchanting Easter Celebration for Families
-
Insiders1 week ago
Harshal Kumar Appointed as Cluster Executive Chef for Hurawalhi Island Resort & Kudadoo Maldives Private Island
-
News1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands Welcomes New Executive Chef Leonardo Valls
-
News1 week ago
Your Fairytale Easter at One&Only Reethi Rah
-
News7 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Partners with Savvy Sleep to Encourage Guests to Sleep Better