Sun Siyam Resorts Prepare a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration in Maldives

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nova Maldives, a luxurious eco-friendly resort nestled in the stunning South Ari Atoll, is thrilled to welcome Zoona Naseem, the first female PADI Course Director in the Maldives. This two-day scuba and snorkelling extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for guests of all diving levels.

Nova Maldives is renowned for its pristine marine environment, offering year-round encounters with majestic whale sharks and over 30 manta ray hotspots. Committed to conservation, the resort partners with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme and holds Responsible Manta Operator accreditation. Guests can even contribute by participating in their ongoing coral frame sponsorship program.

Zoona Naseem, owner of Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre and a trailblazer in the diving community, brings her expertise and passion to Nova. Dedicated to empowering women in tourism and diving, she inspires young people to explore the underwater world.

Empowering Experiences Await

The event boasts an exciting lineup: guided dives for beginners and experienced divers, snorkelling adventures on Nova’s stunning house reef, and an inspiring presentation by Zoona on her diving journey. Guests can learn firsthand with a complimentary “bubblemaker” trial dive in the shallow lagoon. Discounted rates and course credits are offered for Discover Scuba Diving and entry-level courses.

Adding to the excitement, a lucky guest (or even a Nova “soulmate” – as their team members are called) will win a complimentary Open Water Course for two. Additionally, participants can avail themselves of special discounts on Open Water and Scuba Diver courses.

Exclusive Offer for Direct Bookings

For a truly unforgettable experience, Nova Maldives is offering a 40% discount for direct bookings made through their website. Starting from $1,262 (inclusive of taxes and green tax) on a Full Board basis, or $1,498 on an All-Inclusive basis, the package includes 15% off selected water sports and spa treatments, complimentary snorkelling gear, and daily sunrise yoga.

Join Nova Maldives, Zoona Naseem, and celebrate the power of women while diving into adventure and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian seas. Visit their website or newsroom for more information.