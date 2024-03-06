Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Maldives Introduces Exclusive Lagoon Breakfast Experience

Coca-Cola Maldives is thrilled to announce the newest winners of its sensational promotional campaign. As we congratulate our lucky consumers, we also remind everyone that this incredible opportunity is only available until March 10, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to be the next big winner!

The latest to join the prestigious circle of winners are Aminath Shaheema from Thulusdhoo, Ranjith Kaanthal and Ahmed Afzal from Male. Each has won the coveted Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, a symbol of innovation and style, by simply enjoying their favourite Coca-Cola beverages.

Aminath, Ranjith, and Ahmed represent the joy and luck that Coca-Cola Maldives aims to bring to its loyal customers. Their success stories are not just about winning, but about the moments of happiness shared with every sip of our loved brands.

As we celebrate these winners, we invite you to join in the fun and excitement. Each purchase of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta Orange, or Fanta Strawberry comes with the potential to discover a golden cap, which could lead to winning the highly anticipated smartphone prize. These products can be found across a wide array of retail locations, supermarkets, and shops throughout the country.

To join the promotion, customers need to simply open the promotional pack, find the code inside the cap, and send it via text to 2626 from their mobile phones. Every code represents a single entry, and participants are encouraged to enter as many times as they like. Coca-Cola Maldives is merging the pleasure of enjoying our beverages with the excitement of potential rewards, transforming each sip into an exhilarating adventure.

For more information and latest updates on Coca-Cola Maldives and the consumer promotion, follow @CocacolaMaldives on Facebook and Instagram.