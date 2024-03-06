News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Maldives Introduces Exclusive Lagoon Breakfast Experience
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, renowned for its naturally charming island and inimitable experiences, launches a new unparalleled luxury experience with its exclusive Lagoon Breakfast experience for its resort guests to indulge in.
Huddled within the tranquil turquoise lagoon, guests are invited to indulge in the serenity of their own private hideaway, accompanied only by the gentle melody of waves and the symphony of nature. Imagine beginning your day in this exclusive haven, surrounded by the soothing sounds of the ocean and the embrace of fresh island air – it’s a breakfast like no other. Available daily from 6:30 to 10 am upon request, guests can embark on a sensory journey that combines a delectable breakfast spread with the healing power of sunrise glares and the rhythmic dance of flawless waves. The Lagoon Breakfast at The Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is not just a meal – it’s an immersive culinary adventure designed to cater to those seeking tranquillity and luxury amidst a picturesque setting.
“At The Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, we believe in creating unforgettable moments for our guests. The Lagoon Breakfast is designed to offer an exclusive and intimate experience, allowing our guests to connect with nature and indulge in the beauty that surrounds our island,” says Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
Guests can customize their Lagoon Breakfast experience from the choice of breakfast items to the request for sunrise glares and flawless waves, ensuring a tailor-made and memorable start to their day. Whether a couple seeking a romantic escape, a solo traveler in search of serenity, or a family enjoying a well-deserved vacation, the Lagoon Breakfast promises a unique and rejuvenating experience for everyone.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Resorts Prepare a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration in Maldives
Prepare for a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration like never before at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives from March 28th to April 1st, 2024. With an egg-citing line-up of mesmerizing entertainment, such as sand artist and world record holder Nathaniel A. Alapide, Magician & Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir, and Brazilian DJ Asturia, as well as delectable culinary delights, and family-friendly activities that promise to enchant guests of all ages.
Enchanting Entertainment:
Guests can expect to be dazzled by a jaw-dropping magic show by Mohammed Mountassir, whose repertoire of mind-reading feats and bewildering illusions will leave audiences of all ages spellbound. Award-winning sand sculptor, Nathaniel A. Alapide, will also be present, showcasing his extraordinary talent by crafting breathtaking sand masterpieces right before your eyes.
Global Beats and Brazilian Flair:
Adding to the festive atmosphere is DJ Astúria, the Brazilian sensation known for her dynamic and versatile music sets. Weaving international hits with the rhythmic beats of her Brazilian roots, DJ Astúria promises an unforgettable experience that transcends borders and genres.
Easter Fun for Everyone:
Beyond the world-class entertainment, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transformed into an “Easter Candy Land,” and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi are offering a variety of Easter-themed activities. Join in on exciting treasure hunts, decorate your own Easter eggs, or witness the special Easter parades featuring the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Indulge in delicious Easter-themed lunches and beach BBQs, creating unique dining experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian ocean.
Don’t miss out on this “egg-citing” Easter Celebration! Book your stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi or Sun Siyam Olhuveli now and get ready for a week filled with magic, music, and memories to last a lifetime. For more information on Easter promotions and themed events across Sun Siyam Resorts, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/.
Awards
Amilla Maldives Earns Recognition for “Responsible Hospitality” at Forbes Travel Guide Awards
Conscious luxury resort Amilla Maldives has been named the “Responsible Hospitality Partner of the Year” for 2024 at the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards annual summit held in Las Vegas. This significant award acknowledges Amilla’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.
“What truly sets Amilla Maldives apart is their unwavering passion for inclusivity,” remarked Hervé Houdré, Forbes Travel Guide’s Global Ambassador for Responsible Tourism. “Hospitality, by its very nature, demands inclusivity. While many incredible properties across the globe are taking positive strides, Amilla’s approach to inclusivity truly impressed us.”
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, expressed her gratitude: “This recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering well-being, inclusivity, and sustainability. Responsible hospitality encompasses both environmental preservation and inclusivity for all. It’s about removing barriers, actively engaging with the local community, and empowering our team and guests alike.”
A Haven for All
As an IncluCare-certified resort and member of The Conscious Travel Foundation, Amilla Maldives strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the Maldives’ magic. The resort has seamlessly integrated accessibility features into its design, ensuring they blend effortlessly with the overall aesthetic. Examples include subtly lowered bathroom fixtures, ramps in restaurant areas inspired by marine life, and ongoing staff training to best support guests with mobility or sensory needs. Amilla is constantly evolving to enhance the experience for guests of all abilities.
Sustainable Practices at the Forefront
Last year, Amilla implemented a solar panel system generating 600,000 kWh of energy in just nine months, significantly reducing diesel consumption by over 170,000 liters. Their latest sustainability initiatives include:
- Introducing refillable, vegan-friendly, and luxurious amenities packaged in PCR material from Swedish brand 19-69 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella-Maris.
- Providing guests with reusable Rolla Bottles made of silicone to combat single-use plastic water bottles. A portion of profits from Rolla Bottles goes towards ocean plastic cleanup initiatives.
- Partnering with the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” program to support sustainable fishing practices. Amilla pays a premium for fish caught using these methods, directly benefiting the local fishing community.
To learn more and book your stay, visit www.amilla.com.
News
Coca-Cola Maldives Celebrates the Samsung Galaxy S23 Smartphone Winners
Coca-Cola Maldives is thrilled to announce the newest winners of its sensational promotional campaign. As we congratulate our lucky consumers, we also remind everyone that this incredible opportunity is only available until March 10, 2024. Don’t miss your chance to be the next big winner!
The latest to join the prestigious circle of winners are Aminath Shaheema from Thulusdhoo, Ranjith Kaanthal and Ahmed Afzal from Male. Each has won the coveted Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone, a symbol of innovation and style, by simply enjoying their favourite Coca-Cola beverages.
Aminath, Ranjith, and Ahmed represent the joy and luck that Coca-Cola Maldives aims to bring to its loyal customers. Their success stories are not just about winning, but about the moments of happiness shared with every sip of our loved brands.
As we celebrate these winners, we invite you to join in the fun and excitement. Each purchase of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta Orange, or Fanta Strawberry comes with the potential to discover a golden cap, which could lead to winning the highly anticipated smartphone prize. These products can be found across a wide array of retail locations, supermarkets, and shops throughout the country.
To join the promotion, customers need to simply open the promotional pack, find the code inside the cap, and send it via text to 2626 from their mobile phones. Every code represents a single entry, and participants are encouraged to enter as many times as they like. Coca-Cola Maldives is merging the pleasure of enjoying our beverages with the excitement of potential rewards, transforming each sip into an exhilarating adventure.
For more information and latest updates on Coca-Cola Maldives and the consumer promotion, follow @CocacolaMaldives on Facebook and Instagram.
