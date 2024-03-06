News
Painting with Purpose: Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Presents Life Energy, an Ongoing Collaborative Project with Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar
The latest visionary artist to complete a residency at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, master painter Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar is set to unveil Life Energy – a new body of miniature ‘Living Paintings’ created during his time in the resort’s creatively fertile Fari Art Atelier. The series will be showcased at private gatherings in Doha and London over the coming months, culminating in an exhibition and art sale at Patina Maldives in July – with sales proceeds donated to funding local marine conservation.
Life Energy is the third major chapter of Pathways, a distinguished event series at Patina Maldives designed to stimulate enduring personal transformations, introduce New Life Habits, and inspire creativity, growth, rest, and connection in guests’ lives. The series debuted last year with Experience as Healing, an event bringing together wellness, ancient spiritual practices, and the frontier of biohacking to inspire guests; and Cosmopolitan Ocean, an immersive festival and collaboration with West Coast fashion label STAMPD that redefined the ocean as a cross-cultural nexus for human connection.
Merging artistry with sustainability and meditation in search of a deep connection with nature and a true understanding of energy and human evolution, French-Iranian artist Behnam-Bakhtiar’s creative practice has gone through a transformation over the past few years. Committed to the preservation of the planet, Sassan now predominantly uses natural pigments sourced mainly from minerals, wood, roots, flowers, rocks, and soil, while the wood and linen used for his chassis are sustainably sourced and naturally treated – a true commitment to creating art in harmony with nature, and a first for any contemporary artist painter today. Sassan’s recent Fari Art Atelier residency focused on sustainable creation and honouring nature. Inspired by the old masters’ traditional use of natural pigments, the resulting series of 20cm x 20cm miniature ‘Living Paintings’ was created using sustainably sourced and natural materials, including ground washed out shells and corals gathered from around the island – a reminder to the art world of a necessary alternative method to creating meaningful art.
As Life Energy returns to its origins at Patina Maldives in July, a select panel of key speakers and leaders from the contemporary art and sustainable development worlds will gather to open an exclusive exhibition and art sale – with 50 percent of the proceeds donated to a local marine conservation NGO to fund research on how better to protect reefs and expand coral restoration efforts. The event will also include the unveiling of a large scale, site-specific ‘Living Painting’, created behind closed doors in Sassan’s Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat atelier, as the latest addition to Patina Maldives’ permanent art collection – joining the likes of James Turrell, Jose Dávila, Cassio Vasconcellos, Hongjie Yang, Hiroko Takeda, and FAHR 021.3.
“This new series focuses on enhancing the connection with the Self, mind, body, and soul, and bringing our energies, consciousness, and life perspectives together as one – a true step towards a necessary human evolution, and a shared core value between Patina’s ideology and the philosophy behind my own creative practice. Life energy is the secret behind human health. Only by feeling the energy are we able to understand the connection between our mind, body, and the importance of living in harmony with nature. When I paint using only natural and sustainably sourced material from our planet, my soul feels truly alive and connected.
As beings living in a modern yet destructive world, we cannot hope to create a sustainable culture for the next generation without a shift in our approach. Without this necessary change, we continue to destabilize the planetary system we rely on as human beings. The damage to our blue home mirrors that in our societies. As a creative human being, it is my duty today to push forth via my work the understanding that humanity, nature, and progress should and can coexist together.” – Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar
Rates at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands start from USD 2,054 (approx. GBP 1,620) per night based on two adults sharing a One Bedroom Pool Villa including daily breakfast, complimentary Guest Benefits, tax, and service. Terms and conditions apply. For more information and reservations, please visit their website or contact reservations.maldives@patinahotels.com.
News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef Maldives Introduces Exclusive Lagoon Breakfast Experience
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, renowned for its naturally charming island and inimitable experiences, launches a new unparalleled luxury experience with its exclusive Lagoon Breakfast experience for its resort guests to indulge in.
Huddled within the tranquil turquoise lagoon, guests are invited to indulge in the serenity of their own private hideaway, accompanied only by the gentle melody of waves and the symphony of nature. Imagine beginning your day in this exclusive haven, surrounded by the soothing sounds of the ocean and the embrace of fresh island air – it’s a breakfast like no other. Available daily from 6:30 to 10 am upon request, guests can embark on a sensory journey that combines a delectable breakfast spread with the healing power of sunrise glares and the rhythmic dance of flawless waves. The Lagoon Breakfast at The Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is not just a meal – it’s an immersive culinary adventure designed to cater to those seeking tranquillity and luxury amidst a picturesque setting.
“At The Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, we believe in creating unforgettable moments for our guests. The Lagoon Breakfast is designed to offer an exclusive and intimate experience, allowing our guests to connect with nature and indulge in the beauty that surrounds our island,” says Thoha Yoosuf, Resort Manager at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef.
Guests can customize their Lagoon Breakfast experience from the choice of breakfast items to the request for sunrise glares and flawless waves, ensuring a tailor-made and memorable start to their day. Whether a couple seeking a romantic escape, a solo traveler in search of serenity, or a family enjoying a well-deserved vacation, the Lagoon Breakfast promises a unique and rejuvenating experience for everyone.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Resorts Prepare a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration in Maldives
Prepare for a “Spegg-tacular” Easter Celebration like never before at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi and Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives from March 28th to April 1st, 2024. With an egg-citing line-up of mesmerizing entertainment, such as sand artist and world record holder Nathaniel A. Alapide, Magician & Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir, and Brazilian DJ Asturia, as well as delectable culinary delights, and family-friendly activities that promise to enchant guests of all ages.
Enchanting Entertainment:
Guests can expect to be dazzled by a jaw-dropping magic show by Mohammed Mountassir, whose repertoire of mind-reading feats and bewildering illusions will leave audiences of all ages spellbound. Award-winning sand sculptor, Nathaniel A. Alapide, will also be present, showcasing his extraordinary talent by crafting breathtaking sand masterpieces right before your eyes.
Global Beats and Brazilian Flair:
Adding to the festive atmosphere is DJ Astúria, the Brazilian sensation known for her dynamic and versatile music sets. Weaving international hits with the rhythmic beats of her Brazilian roots, DJ Astúria promises an unforgettable experience that transcends borders and genres.
Easter Fun for Everyone:
Beyond the world-class entertainment, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, transformed into an “Easter Candy Land,” and Sun Siyam Iru Fushi are offering a variety of Easter-themed activities. Join in on exciting treasure hunts, decorate your own Easter eggs, or witness the special Easter parades featuring the arrival of the Easter Bunny. Indulge in delicious Easter-themed lunches and beach BBQs, creating unique dining experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian ocean.
Don’t miss out on this “egg-citing” Easter Celebration! Book your stay at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi or Sun Siyam Olhuveli now and get ready for a week filled with magic, music, and memories to last a lifetime. For more information on Easter promotions and themed events across Sun Siyam Resorts, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/.
Awards
Amilla Maldives Earns Recognition for “Responsible Hospitality” at Forbes Travel Guide Awards
Conscious luxury resort Amilla Maldives has been named the “Responsible Hospitality Partner of the Year” for 2024 at the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards annual summit held in Las Vegas. This significant award acknowledges Amilla’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.
“What truly sets Amilla Maldives apart is their unwavering passion for inclusivity,” remarked Hervé Houdré, Forbes Travel Guide’s Global Ambassador for Responsible Tourism. “Hospitality, by its very nature, demands inclusivity. While many incredible properties across the globe are taking positive strides, Amilla’s approach to inclusivity truly impressed us.”
Narelle McDougall, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, expressed her gratitude: “This recognition from Forbes Travel Guide is a testament to our team’s dedication to fostering well-being, inclusivity, and sustainability. Responsible hospitality encompasses both environmental preservation and inclusivity for all. It’s about removing barriers, actively engaging with the local community, and empowering our team and guests alike.”
A Haven for All
As an IncluCare-certified resort and member of The Conscious Travel Foundation, Amilla Maldives strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the Maldives’ magic. The resort has seamlessly integrated accessibility features into its design, ensuring they blend effortlessly with the overall aesthetic. Examples include subtly lowered bathroom fixtures, ramps in restaurant areas inspired by marine life, and ongoing staff training to best support guests with mobility or sensory needs. Amilla is constantly evolving to enhance the experience for guests of all abilities.
Sustainable Practices at the Forefront
Last year, Amilla implemented a solar panel system generating 600,000 kWh of energy in just nine months, significantly reducing diesel consumption by over 170,000 liters. Their latest sustainability initiatives include:
- Introducing refillable, vegan-friendly, and luxurious amenities packaged in PCR material from Swedish brand 19-69 and Dutch social enterprise Marie-Stella-Maris.
- Providing guests with reusable Rolla Bottles made of silicone to combat single-use plastic water bottles. A portion of profits from Rolla Bottles goes towards ocean plastic cleanup initiatives.
- Partnering with the Blue Marine Foundation’s “Maldives Resilient Reefs” program to support sustainable fishing practices. Amilla pays a premium for fish caught using these methods, directly benefiting the local fishing community.
To learn more and book your stay, visit www.amilla.com.
Trending
