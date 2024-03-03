Amilla Maldives Offers Spring Series of Holistic Wellness Residencies

Master Sifu Aniket, Elle Lenka Fernandes, and Jang Kanlayanee, bring holistic therapies, energy healing, movement, and biohacking to the island resort

Small Luxury Hotels of the World Considerate Collection: Small Luxury Hotels member Amilla Maldives is inviting guests to embark on a journey of wellness this spring with a series of residencies featuring three esteemed practitioners.

Master Sifu Aniket, Elle Lenka Fernandes, and Jang Kanlayanee will each offer workshops, classes, and personalized therapies focused on their unique specialties, ranging from energy healing and yoga to martial arts, biohacking, and traditional therapies.

The residencies will be held at Amilla’s Javvu Spa, a haven designed to promote restoration, mindfulness, and inner peace.

Master Sifu Aniket (February 29 – April 24, 2024)

Aniket, a renowned yoga teacher and martial arts expert, will draw on Himalayan traditions to offer various retreats. Guests can choose from:

Elle Lenka Fernandes (March 1 – 31, 2024)

Fernandes, a health and wellness expert, blends scientific biohacking with holistic approaches. She offers treatments like:

Jang Kanlayanee (April 1 – 30, 2024)

Kanlayanee, a seasoned spa and wellness professional, focuses on aligning body and mind. Her treatments include:

Kanlayanee will also conduct workshops on Tai Chi, yoga, and sound bath healing.

For more information and reservations, please contact Amilla Maldives.