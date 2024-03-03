Offers
Amilla Maldives Offers Spring Series of Holistic Wellness Residencies
Master Sifu Aniket, Elle Lenka Fernandes, and Jang Kanlayanee, bring holistic therapies, energy healing, movement, and biohacking to the island resort
Small Luxury Hotels of the World Considerate Collection: Small Luxury Hotels member Amilla Maldives is inviting guests to embark on a journey of wellness this spring with a series of residencies featuring three esteemed practitioners.
Master Sifu Aniket, Elle Lenka Fernandes, and Jang Kanlayanee will each offer workshops, classes, and personalized therapies focused on their unique specialties, ranging from energy healing and yoga to martial arts, biohacking, and traditional therapies.
The residencies will be held at Amilla’s Javvu Spa, a haven designed to promote restoration, mindfulness, and inner peace.
Master Sifu Aniket (February 29 – April 24, 2024)
Aniket, a renowned yoga teacher and martial arts expert, will draw on Himalayan traditions to offer various retreats. Guests can choose from:
- Relaxing and Healing Retreat: Combines sound therapy, crystal healing, breathwork, and meditation. (from USD 550++)
- Yoga Retreat: Focuses on rejuvenation through yoga practices, crystal reiki, and sound baths. (from USD 450++)
- Fitness and Martial Art Retreat: Enhances physical health and self-defense with traditional martial arts disciplines. (from USD 600++)
Elle Lenka Fernandes (March 1 – 31, 2024)
Fernandes, a health and wellness expert, blends scientific biohacking with holistic approaches. She offers treatments like:
- Go with the Flow-Lymphatic Drainage Massage and Vagus Nerve Therapy: Improves circulation and calms the nervous system (USD 330++)
- Intuitive Body Scan with Tibetan Singing Bowls: Promotes mental clarity (from USD 210++)
- Brazilian Body-Barre Fitness: A dynamic fitness class. (from USD 150++)
- Couple or Partner Yoga with Sound Healing and Movement Therapy Workout: Creates a unique bonding experience. (USD 210++)
Jang Kanlayanee (April 1 – 30, 2024)
Kanlayanee, a seasoned spa and wellness professional, focuses on aligning body and mind. Her treatments include:
- Emotional Release Massage and Chakra Healing: Promotes deep relaxation and relieves stress (from USD 230++)
- Bodywork Alignment Massage: Improves posture and balance (from USD 220++)
- Body Awakening and Wellness Awakening Rituals: Combine massage techniques with energy work (from USD 480++)
Kanlayanee will also conduct workshops on Tai Chi, yoga, and sound bath healing.
For more information and reservations, please contact Amilla Maldives.
Celebration
Easter Fun and Family Bliss Await at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled amidst the pristine Baa Atoll, UNESCO’s first Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites families to create unforgettable Easter memories. From March 25th to 31st, 2024, the resort transforms into an Easter wonderland, offering a vibrant program of activities and delectable treats for all ages.
Culinary Delights Await
- Full Moon Barbecue: Kick off the festivities with an enchanting beachfront barbecue under the stars on March 25th. Savor smoky flavors, refreshing ocean breezes, and unforgettable moments with loved ones.
- In-Villa High Tea: Indulge in a luxurious escape with in-villa high tea from March 25th to 31st. Exquisite teas and delectable treats come paired with breathtaking ocean views, creating an atmosphere of serenity and elegance.
- Easter Dinner: Conclude your Easter celebration with a delightful feast on March 31st. Featuring fresh seafood, succulent roasts, and vibrant spring-inspired dishes, this memorable dinner under the stars promises a culinary journey accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of the waves.
Unwind at the Heavenly Spa
Guests can elevate their relaxation experience with a special Easter spa offer. Enjoy a 60-minute Hot Stone Massage followed by a blissful 15-minute Foot Reflexology session at the Heavenly Spa.
Easter Extravaganza for Kids
The resort keeps young guests entertained with a festive array of Easter-themed activities at the kids’ club. From an exciting Easter Egg Hunt to an Egg Relay Race and Easter Olympics, a fun-filled Easter awaits the whole family.
The Perfect Easter Getaway
Whether seeking relaxation or an action-packed escape, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers the ideal setting for a memorable Easter. Take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Westin Family Package for stays during this period.
For more information on the resort and Easter festivities, please visit resort website: westin-maldives.com.
Celebration
Dusit Thani Maldives Introduces Exceptional Offers for Easter and Ramadan Celebrations
Dusit Thani Maldives is gearing up for spring with a series of special offers and festivities designed to create unforgettable experiences for guests. The resort’s “Springtime Celebrations 2024” program encompasses Easter, Eid al-Fitr, and Thailand’s Songkran Water Festival, offering a unique blend of cultural experiences, culinary delights, and festive activities.
Easter Festivities:
- Family Fun and Luxurious Experiences: Guests can enjoy Easter egg painting, a special Easter brunch, exciting water sports adventures, and a dedicated program of fun activities for children.
- Unforgettable Easter Dinner and Entertainment: On March 31st, an exquisite Easter dinner followed by the “Easter Blue Night” event featuring live jazz, a DJ, and a saxophonist will create a mesmerizing ambience for relaxation and indulgence. Guests can also participate in a lucky draw for exclusive prizes and spa experiences.
- Wellness and Nature Activities: The resort offers a range of spa treatments, water sports, and nature experiences for couples, families, and friends.
Eid al-Fitr and Songkran Celebrations:
- Vibrant Eid Celebrations: On April 10th, guests can partake in a delightful Eid experience featuring a sumptuous barbecue feast accompanied by traditional Boduberu and Fish Bodumas dance shows.
- Thai New Year Festivities: On April 13th, guests can celebrate Songkran with an afternoon filled with games, music, barbecued delights, and special Thai dishes.
Special Offers and Packages:
Dusit Thani Maldives offers exclusive packages and promotions to enhance the guest experience. Whether seeking a romantic escape, a family vacation, or a solo adventure, the resort caters to diverse preferences. Guests booking directly through the website can enjoy added perks like a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, a sunset cruise, snorkeling gear, and flexible check-in/check-out options.
For reservations or more information:
Visit the Dusit Thani Maldives website or contact resmaldives@dusit.com
Celebration
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island Unveils Enchanting Easter Celebration for Families
This Easter, journey to a paradise of sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island. From March 28th to April 1st, 2024, the luxurious all-villa resort promises an unforgettable Easter adventure for families, blending timeless elegance with cherished moments.
Culinary Delights and Festive Fun:
- Embark on a culinary odyssey with interactive workshops, crafting Indian dishes, cocktails, or mocktails.
- Indulge in a sun-kissed sandbank picnic or a romantic sunset wine tasting.
- Experience a magical sunset cruise followed by a delectable seafood mezze dinner on Good Friday.
- Easter Sunday unfolds with a lavish breakfast, a poolside party with a live DJ, and a beachfront cocktail party with a gala dinner featuring international cuisines and a dedicated kids’ buffet.
- Savor sweet Easter treats at the resort’s Café Lounge and Gelateria.
Unforgettable Easter Package:
- Start your day with a floating breakfast in your private pool, followed by a picturesque picnic on a nearby sandbank.
- Enjoy an afternoon sunset wine tasting and conclude with a private BBQ dinner on the beach under the Maldivian night sky.
Tailored Activities for Young Explorers:
- Little ones can participate in Easter egg decoration classes, Easter Olympics, and art workshops.
- Learn about marine life with the resident Marine Biologist or enjoy an al fresco cinema featuring classic Easter films.
- Explore the underwater world through the windows of a semi-submarine.
Wellness and Rejuvenation:
- The Talise Spa offers unique experiences, from splash Zumba to family massage sessions.
- Mothers and daughters can create their own exfoliating scrub and enjoy a Balinese massage.
- Discover the magic of Easter at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and book your elegant escape with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
