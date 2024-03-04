News
Experience Bliss and Unforgettable Experiences This Eid al-Fitr, at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
For the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, escape to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, where guests can immerse themselves in the pinnacle of luxury. To commemorate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the resort invites guests into a world of breathtaking natural beauty, exclusive accommodation, legendary service, exquisite food, and once in a lifetime experiences.
Embrace the circle of island life where guests can indulge in the surroundings of the pristine Indian Ocean with its crystal blue waters teeming with marine life and its untouched white-sand beaches. With seven distinct culinary venues, guests can explore a different corner of the world with multiple cuisines to choose from such as Maldivian, Japanese, southern Italian, Cantonese, and Lebanese. Guests can explore an array of curated experiences that foster a deep connection to Maldivian island life and culture such as Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program to engage with ocean life and contribute to conservation while diving and snorkeling enthusiasts can discover underwater marvels.
From Monday, 8th April, until Sunday, 14th April, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will be hosting elevated activations to celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. Guests can revel in an authentic Arabian Night Market, Arabic Mezza Cooking Class, a Lobster Dinner and entertainment from special Middle Eastern artists. Children will also be immersed through inspiring discovery with stimulating activities such as intricate Eid jewellery and souvenir making, the signature Ritz Kids treasure hunt, pyrographic calligraphy, picnic games, and more.
During the same period, Jean-Michel Cousteau, French oceanographic explorer, environmentalist, educator and film producer, will be hosting unique experiences at the exclusive resort including snorkeling and diving trips. Here, guests will be able to learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands commitment to preserving the outstanding natural beauty that it exists amongst.
Those wanting to visit The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands over the Eid holiday can reserve through the ‘Embrace Island Life’ package which offers a half-board experience. Guests who book will begin their journey with the resort’s lavish luxury speedboat transfer, where they will be welcomed at the resort to beautiful amenities in their chosen accommodation. Pick from a variety of the island’s secluded villas such as a Two-Bedroom Overwater or Beach Villa or go above and beyond to the legendary sanctuary, that is The Ritz-Carlton Estate.
The ‘Embrace Island Life’ package includes:
- Luxury accommodation in the Villa category of your choice
- Return transfer in our luxury shared speedboat
- Daily half-board
- Welcome amenities
- 24-hour Aris Meeha, island butler service
For more information on this package, please email maldives.reservations@ritzcarlton.com
Celebration
Nova Maldives Celebrates International Women’s Day with Renowned Female PADI Course Director
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nova Maldives, a luxurious eco-friendly resort nestled in the stunning South Ari Atoll, is thrilled to welcome Zoona Naseem, the first female PADI Course Director in the Maldives. This two-day scuba and snorkelling extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for guests of all diving levels.
Nova Maldives is renowned for its pristine marine environment, offering year-round encounters with majestic whale sharks and over 30 manta ray hotspots. Committed to conservation, the resort partners with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme and holds Responsible Manta Operator accreditation. Guests can even contribute by participating in their ongoing coral frame sponsorship program.
Zoona Naseem, owner of Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre and a trailblazer in the diving community, brings her expertise and passion to Nova. Dedicated to empowering women in tourism and diving, she inspires young people to explore the underwater world.
Empowering Experiences Await
The event boasts an exciting lineup: guided dives for beginners and experienced divers, snorkelling adventures on Nova’s stunning house reef, and an inspiring presentation by Zoona on her diving journey. Guests can learn firsthand with a complimentary “bubblemaker” trial dive in the shallow lagoon. Discounted rates and course credits are offered for Discover Scuba Diving and entry-level courses.
Adding to the excitement, a lucky guest (or even a Nova “soulmate” – as their team members are called) will win a complimentary Open Water Course for two. Additionally, participants can avail themselves of special discounts on Open Water and Scuba Diver courses.
Exclusive Offer for Direct Bookings
For a truly unforgettable experience, Nova Maldives is offering a 40% discount for direct bookings made through their website. Starting from $1,262 (inclusive of taxes and green tax) on a Full Board basis, or $1,498 on an All-Inclusive basis, the package includes 15% off selected water sports and spa treatments, complimentary snorkelling gear, and daily sunrise yoga.
Join Nova Maldives, Zoona Naseem, and celebrate the power of women while diving into adventure and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian seas. Visit their website or newsroom for more information.
News
Baros Maldives Launches Exclusive Serenity Healing Therapy: A Journey to Inner Peace and Balance
Nestled in the heart of the pristine Baros Maldives, Serenity Spa invites guests to embark on a transcendent wellness journey tailored to profoundly rejuvenate the mind, body and soul.
The skilled Serenity Spa therapists, deeply attuned to the needs of Baros’s guests’ well-being, present a new spa experience designed to transport guests to a realm of serenity and healing. This thoughtfully curated journey begins with a 45-minute immersive water therapy session in the crystalline waters of the Baros lagoon, followed by a 90-minute tranquil healing massage incorporating natural ingredients sourced from the island’s lush botanical garden.
The aquatic symphony of Flotation and Immersion takes centre stage as guests begin their therapy by the beach, expertly guided by Baros’s resident yogi. Floating in the lagoon, the body achieves a state of buoyancy, shedding the burdens of gravity and the weight of daily life, allowing to manipulate the body’s muscle tone freely. Through immersion, breathing becomes passive, providing an opportunity for profound relaxation and a natural state of calm. This personalised approach to water therapy is tailored to individual preferences, leading to a state of natural breathing and apnea — an invitation to experience tranquillity in its purest form.
Following this immersive aquatic experience, guests are guided to Serenity Spa’s serene garden treatment villas. The journey continues with a ceremonial foot bath featuring a salt scrub, setting the stage for the healing massage therapy. Utilising a poultice infused with fresh herbs from the Baros botanical garden, including ginger, renowned for stimulating stagnant energy and enhancing circulation. Moringa, a powerful antioxidant, is also included in this poultice for its properties of aiding cell protection, inflammation reduction and pain alleviation. The massage, enriched with warm coconut oil infused with popular Maldivian spices like clove, cardamom and cinnamon, is delivered in deep, long flowing strokes and kneading focusing on specific tense areas, providing holistic release specifically for the lower and upper back, hamstring and calf muscles.
Celebration
SO/ Maldives Announces Grand Opening Party: “An Invite to the Front Row”
SO/ Maldives’ Island Couture proudly announces the Grand Opening Party of its exquisite island runway. Happening on March 23, 2024, this much-anticipated event of the season aptly titled “An Invite to the Front Row” promises a soirée of collaborative elegance, weaving together SO/ DNA of art and fashion, and the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives creating an unforgettable glamourous experience for its guests.
The Grand Opening Party will be a sensory feast, combining fashion-forward statements, avant-garde design, culinary excellence, artistic flair, exclusive wellness retreats, and a musical journey, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of Emboodhoo Lagoon. Guests are cordially invited to take a seat in the front row and witness the convergence of global talent and Maldivian charm.
Collaboration Highlights:
Fashion-Forward
One of the First International Fashion Shows in the Maldives with Milin
SO/ Maldives unveils its inaugural fashion show and considered to be one of the first international fashion shows in the Maldives. The Island Couture transforms into an oceanfront runway, showcasing the swimwear collection debut by the esteemed Thai fashion house, Milin. Witness the harmonious blend of haute couture and the paradisiacal setting.
Flying Dress Edits by Riffath
Advocating the local talent and culture, SO/ Maldives proudly partners with Riffath, a distinguished Maldivian High Fashion Brand, launching its exclusive SO/ Maldives’ Flying Dress Edits. Teaming up with
Timeless Maldives photo studio, the resort’s guests are empowered to unleash their inner models for a bespoke once-in-a-lifetime photo and drone shooting, adorned in a gown with an extended hem that gracefully dances in the wind.
(From left to right: Chef Dharshan, MILIN, DJ Karrouhat, Jenna)
Beach Takeover
Set against the stunning canvas of the Maldivian sunset and pristine shores, Veuve Clicquot Champagne house is taking over the beach and glamming up the Lazuli Beach Club Bar for an exquisite evening creating an atmosphere of refined elegance and indulgence.
Renowned Chef Dharshan Munidasa, a dual Sri Lankan – Japanese heritage and hailed for his accolades on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2013 – 2022, commands the spotlight, crafting a menu that defies conventional boundaries. Infused with global culinary experiences, savour the exquisite flavours from Chef Dharshan’s acclaimed restaurants – Ministry of Crab, Nihonashi Blue, and Carne Diem Grill.
Adding a touch of glamour to the affair is Jenna Hemsworth, Australia’s most influential and award-winning female bartender. Known for her innovative approach to mixology, Jenna will showcase her creativity and down-under charm, taking over the bar to craft expertly curated cocktails.
Musical Bliss
The glamorous celebration will be amplified by a series of live performances from world-class musicians and DJs. Groove to the innovated beats of one of the leading Maldivian bands, YJ Hameed Music, creating a rhythm that resonates with the island’s spirit. Experience a captivating serenade by Lydia Sarunrat Deane, a Thai sensation, filling the air with enchanting melodies. End the night as DJ Karrouhat from Dubai take everyone on an electrifying after-party journey, dancing under the stars amplified by the soothing sounds of the Indian Ocean.
The Grand Opening Party will be hosted by Matthew Deane, a well-known Thai-Australian singer, model, actor, and television presenter.
(From left to right: YJ Hameed Music, Lydia, Matthew)
Exclusive Wellness & Fitness Retreats
Embark on a transformative fitness journey with the introduction of a week-long detox and fun session by Jumping® Fitness, an innovative fitness regimen originating from the Czech Republic. In collaboration with London-based wellness partner Salon C. Stellar, renowned for their modern approach to wellness, the resort is set to launch new spa experiences that promise ultimate rejuvenation.
Earth Hour
SO/ Maldives invites guests to an eco-conscious revelry, where the beauty of nature intertwines with the joy of celebration. Witness as the island runway dims, unveiling a beach bonfire beneath the starlit sky. Immerse in the rhythmic beats of Maldivian Boduberu amid the serene glow.
Culinary Feast
Savour a lavish beach buffet under the stars, celebrating the quintessence of luxury and culinary delight.
Jesper Soerensen, General Manager of SO/ Maldives, expressed his excitement, stating, “An Invite to the Front Row encapsulates the essence of SO/ Maldives—a convergence of global excellence set against the unparalleled beauty of our island. We extend an exclusive invitation to our guests to join us on this extraordinary journey with incredible collaborations providing them a truly glamorous stay while embracing our DNA.”
Secure your villa from US$1300+++. Elevate with a half-board package on the island runway, indulging in avant-garde fashion. Join the Grand Opening Party, a celebration of unparalleled elegance and fashion-forward finesse.
Book your stay now: https://so-hotels.com/en/offers/grand-opening-party/
