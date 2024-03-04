Celebration
Amilla Maldives Invites Guests to an “Alice in Wonderland” Easter Celebration
Get ready for a whimsical Easter adventure! Amilla Maldives is inviting guests to tumble down the rabbit hole and experience a magical “Alice in Wonderland” themed Easter celebration from March 29th to April 7th.
Imagine indulging in exquisite dining, participating in delightful Easter activities, and creating unforgettable memories amidst the turquoise waters and pristine beaches of the Maldives. This Easter, Amilla Maldives promises a sprinkle of magic for the whole family.
Egg-cellent Activities and Wonderland Delights
The Easter festivities at Amilla Maldives include a variety of themed activities, sure to keep everyone entertained. Join the White Rabbit on an Easter egg hunt, unleash your creativity with egg painting, sip on fantastical concoctions at the Queen of Hearts Cocktail party, and attend the enchanting Easter Enchantment Party. Don’t forget to wear your most curious outfit for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a whimsical event inspired by the iconic scene from Alice’s adventures.
Beyond Easter: A Maldives Paradise Awaits
Amilla Maldives offers more than just exceptional Easter celebrations. The resort embodies a philosophy of creating a unique lifestyle experience. Throughout the year, Amilla welcomes a diverse range of guests, from celebrated chefs and world-renowned athletes to wellness practitioners. They also host a variety of exciting events, from New Year’s festivities to traditional Maldivian cultural celebrations. So, whether you’re seeking Easter magic or a getaway filled with year-round experiences, Amilla Maldives promises unforgettable memories.
Tumble down the rabbit hole and discover Amilla in Wonderland this Easter.
View Easter programme here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/Amilla-in-Wonderland-2024.html
View Easter offer here: https://amilla.com/maldives-events/
Celebrate an Eco-Friendly Easter at Oaga Art Resort, Maldives
Celebrate the joy of Easter amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldivian islands
This Easter, Oaga Art Resort invites guests to celebrate renewal and rebirth amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. From March 30th to April 5th, 2024, the resort offers a unique Easter experience that combines festive traditions with eco-conscious activities.
A Celebration of Nature and Creativity
The program at Oaga Art Resort is designed to foster connection with nature and creativity. Guests can participate in activities like:
- Traditional Maldivian Crafts: Learn to weave beautiful Easter baskets and eggs from palm leaves.
- Eco-Friendly Kids’ Activities: Spark your child’s imagination with Easter decorations made from sustainable materials.
- Starlit Cinema: Enjoy classic family movies under the Maldivian night sky.
- Easter Egg Hunts: Adults can embark on a “Capture the Golden Egg” treasure hunt, while children enjoy a traditional egg hunt using handcrafted baskets and eggs.
- Special Easter Feasts: Savor delicious Easter meals featuring locally sourced ingredients and Maldivian flair.
Live Entertainment and Cultural Immersion
The resort will come alive with live music by renowned Maldivian artists, captivating performances, and a bonfire night under the stars.
All-Inclusive Maldives Experience
For a truly unforgettable Easter getaway, consider Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan. This plan offers extensive inclusions, from art classes and musical experiences to in-villa dining and a variety of excursions.
Book Your Easter Escape
Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Oaga Art Resort offers a unique blend of artistic expression, cultural immersion, and luxurious relaxation. Visit the website, www.oagaresorts.com, to book your stay and celebrate Easter in paradise.
Nova Maldives Celebrates International Women’s Day with Renowned Female PADI Course Director
In celebration of International Women’s Day, Nova Maldives, a luxurious eco-friendly resort nestled in the stunning South Ari Atoll, is thrilled to welcome Zoona Naseem, the first female PADI Course Director in the Maldives. This two-day scuba and snorkelling extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for guests of all diving levels.
Nova Maldives is renowned for its pristine marine environment, offering year-round encounters with majestic whale sharks and over 30 manta ray hotspots. Committed to conservation, the resort partners with the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme and holds Responsible Manta Operator accreditation. Guests can even contribute by participating in their ongoing coral frame sponsorship program.
Zoona Naseem, owner of Moodhu Bulhaa Dive Centre and a trailblazer in the diving community, brings her expertise and passion to Nova. Dedicated to empowering women in tourism and diving, she inspires young people to explore the underwater world.
Empowering Experiences Await
The event boasts an exciting lineup: guided dives for beginners and experienced divers, snorkelling adventures on Nova’s stunning house reef, and an inspiring presentation by Zoona on her diving journey. Guests can learn firsthand with a complimentary “bubblemaker” trial dive in the shallow lagoon. Discounted rates and course credits are offered for Discover Scuba Diving and entry-level courses.
Adding to the excitement, a lucky guest (or even a Nova “soulmate” – as their team members are called) will win a complimentary Open Water Course for two. Additionally, participants can avail themselves of special discounts on Open Water and Scuba Diver courses.
Exclusive Offer for Direct Bookings
For a truly unforgettable experience, Nova Maldives is offering a 40% discount for direct bookings made through their website. Starting from $1,262 (inclusive of taxes and green tax) on a Full Board basis, or $1,498 on an All-Inclusive basis, the package includes 15% off selected water sports and spa treatments, complimentary snorkelling gear, and daily sunrise yoga.
Join Nova Maldives, Zoona Naseem, and celebrate the power of women while diving into adventure and embracing the beauty of the Maldivian seas. Visit their website or newsroom for more information.
Easter Fun and Family Bliss Await at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled amidst the pristine Baa Atoll, UNESCO’s first Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites families to create unforgettable Easter memories. From March 25th to 31st, 2024, the resort transforms into an Easter wonderland, offering a vibrant program of activities and delectable treats for all ages.
Culinary Delights Await
- Full Moon Barbecue: Kick off the festivities with an enchanting beachfront barbecue under the stars on March 25th. Savor smoky flavors, refreshing ocean breezes, and unforgettable moments with loved ones.
- In-Villa High Tea: Indulge in a luxurious escape with in-villa high tea from March 25th to 31st. Exquisite teas and delectable treats come paired with breathtaking ocean views, creating an atmosphere of serenity and elegance.
- Easter Dinner: Conclude your Easter celebration with a delightful feast on March 31st. Featuring fresh seafood, succulent roasts, and vibrant spring-inspired dishes, this memorable dinner under the stars promises a culinary journey accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of the waves.
Unwind at the Heavenly Spa
Guests can elevate their relaxation experience with a special Easter spa offer. Enjoy a 60-minute Hot Stone Massage followed by a blissful 15-minute Foot Reflexology session at the Heavenly Spa.
Easter Extravaganza for Kids
The resort keeps young guests entertained with a festive array of Easter-themed activities at the kids’ club. From an exciting Easter Egg Hunt to an Egg Relay Race and Easter Olympics, a fun-filled Easter awaits the whole family.
The Perfect Easter Getaway
Whether seeking relaxation or an action-packed escape, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers the ideal setting for a memorable Easter. Take advantage of the resort’s exclusive Westin Family Package for stays during this period.
For more information on the resort and Easter festivities, please visit resort website: westin-maldives.com.
