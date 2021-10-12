Top journalists from Belgium arrive in Maldives for fam trip

A media team from leading magazines and publications from Belgium arrive in the Maldives for a familiarisation trip.

The media team, which includes journalists from Plus Magazine, ELLE Belgium, Metro Belgium, Feeling, GAEL, and Sudpresse will be in the Maldives from 11th October to 18th October.

The magazines are highly popular among affluent audiences in the Belgian market with a reach of over millions of readers. The magazines are published on print, online, as well as on social media on a frequent basis. The familiarisation trip provides Maldives the perfect opportunity to promote the destination as a safe haven for travellers from the Belgian market.

Plumeria Maldives, Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives and Kandima Maldives will host the media team. During their stay, the media team will get to enjoy the world renowned Maldivian hospitality and unique experiences.

The media team will try out spa and wellness treatments, discover cuisines from across the globe, get adventurous with exciting varieties of watersports activities including diving and snorkelling to witness first hand, the rich marine life of the Maldives.

Visit Maldives organised the trip as part of its efforts to increase Maldives’ popularity in the Belgium market to increase arrivals from this market and to broaden the destination presence by highlighting the destination’s sustainability and diverse experiences available for tourists in the country.

It also aims to increase engagement within the market, offering the latest information of the destination and the stringent safety measures in place.

This is the first fam trip organised by Visit Maldives this year for the Belgium market. Visit Maldives conducts a lot of activities for this region such as Roadshows, Webinars and Fairs.

Belgium is a market with huge potential with tourist arrivals increasing over the last few years.Visit Maldives aims to keep the momentum of Maldives as a preferred destination in all source markets and new emerging markets, with focused marketing for different segments and groups of travellers.