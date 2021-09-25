Visit Maldives signs global partnership with CNN International

Visit Maldives has signed an advertising and branded content partnership agreement with CNN International Commercial to position Maldives as the ideal destination for international travellers.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony held at Visit Maldives headquarters, on Monday (20th September 2021) by Managing Director of Visit Maldives Thoyyib Mohamed and by the Director of Sales Abhijeet Dhar on behalf of CNN.

The purpose of this agreement is to promote the Maldives as a safe haven for international travellers.

Speaking about the partnership, Thoyyib expressed confidence that this will bring out the desired outcome, highlighting achievements of previous partnership between Visit Maldives and CNN in 2020.

He noted that Visit Maldives’ strategies for marketing the destination is focused on assuring tourists of the safe, unique and holistic experiences awaiting them in the sunny side of life. He noted that the agreement with CCN would assist to further promote Visit Maldives’ global efforts to market the destination.

Speaking about the partnership, Director of Sales of CNN International Abhijeet Dhar said that Maldives has a lot of impressive stories to tell, and that they are delighted to partner with Visit Maldives again to create an exhilarating cross-platform campaign that explores what Maldives has to offer.

He said through CNN’s compelling storytelling and engaging branded content, they look forward to bringing the Maldives’ travel experiences to life, and inspiring CNN’s global audiences to rediscover the beautiful destination.

This campaign with CNN will be conducted from September till the end of December 2021. During the three months CNN will circulate dedicated content on digital and broadcast mediums. This will include articles, videos, commercials and social media campaigns which will have a mass global reach.

The campaign will be aligned with relevant and engaging content on CNN platforms, including a Destination Maldives section on CNN Travel that captures the stories of the people, places and cultures that make the Maldives so wonderfully diverse and unique.

The campaign is to further promote Maldives as the ideal travel destination that caters to the needs and wants of travellers in the era of the new normal.

It will focus on marketing the destination as a safe haven, providing information of the stringent measures that are in place at our tourism products which includes resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards.

It will also promote the geographically scattered islands which provides natural social distancing for travellers and promote the experiences unique to Maldives.

Last year Visit Maldives launched its first global advertising campaign with CNN after the border was opened in mid July 2020 following the global lockdown imposed across different countries due to the Covid pandemic.

This campaign was later continued in December 2020 with the aim of promoting Maldives as the safest destinations to travel during the pandemic, for tourists who are constantly seeking a new place to vacation.