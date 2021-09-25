THE OZEN COLLECTION presents exclusive champagne tasting masterclass with Guy Charbaut

Magical golden bubbles, refreshing floral notes, delicate aromas, the tinkle of crystal flutes, and dazzling turquoise views as far as you can see! Raise your glasses to a unique Champagne Celebration at THE OZEN COLLECTION.

Guests at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI were treated to an exclusive Champagne Tasting Masterclass with Guy Charbaut from Mareuil-sur-Aÿ, one of France’s finest wine-making regions.

Elegant service, mesmerising views, set against a golden sunset hour create the perfect ambience for the two-hour champagne journey. Led by a sommelier from the renowned Guy Charbaut Champagne House, the event featured an exciting line-up of fine wines. To enhance the experience even more, both resorts showcased a sophisticated degustation menu.

Wine lovers got to savour the history of Guy Charbaut, what makes their champagne so special, and leave the session rosy-cheeked with a sweet lingering aftertaste of fascinating stories.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

The masterclass was held first at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO at Gin is In, the resorts’ stunning ocean view bar on Sunday 19 September and Monday 20 September 2021 (from 5pm to 7pm).

The tasting menu include Guy Charbaut Selection Brut, Guy Charbaut Vieilles Vignes Reserve Brut Premier Cru, Guy Charbaut Rose Brut Premier Cru, Guy Charbaut Croquantine Demi-Sec, and Guy Charbaut Blanc de Blancs Brut Premier Cru.

In-house guests can enjoy this sophisticated experience as a part of the INDULGENCE Plan.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

The Champagne Tasting Masterclass continued at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI on Wednesday 22 September and Thursday 23 September 2021 (from 5pm to 7pm).

Learn about the delicious effervescent tipple with a master sommelier from Guy Charbaut at the OZAR, the cosy main bar located next to the main pool at Bolifushi Island.

The tasting menu include Guy Charbaut Selection Brut, Guy Charbaut Vieilles Vignes Reserve Brut Premier Cru, Guy Charbaut Rose Brut Premier Cru, Guy Charbaut Croquantine Demi-Sec, and Guy Charbaut Memory 2006 Blanc de Blancs Brut Premier Cru.

In-house guests can enjoy this sophisticated experience as a part of the RESERVE Plan.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, the first resort under this brand, opened in July 2016. THE OZEN COLLECTION’s success story continues in the Maldives with the addition of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, launched in December 2020.

OZEN RETREAT TANGALLE takes the brand to the south coast of Sri Lanka and is scheduled to be launched in 2023.

