Hideaway Beach Resort shines at Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2021

The iconic Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives has claimed four prestigious titles at Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards 2021.

The prestigious global awards honour only the very best in the hospitality industry.

This year Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa claimed the following titles at Haute Grandeur Global Hotel Awards:

Best Beach Resort in the Indian Ocean

Best Beach Villa in the Indian Ocean

Best Hideaway Resort in the Indian Ocean

Best Island Resort in the Indian Ocean

“The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is more than just a celebration of our dignitaries’ achievements. It honours the principles of hard work, commitment, determination, leadership and success. More than ever before, recognition helps teams to remain positive and goal driven, founder and President of Haute Grandeur Global Award, Marinique de Wet said.

These awards are entirely based on the feedback of guests who visit the luxury resort.

Previously, Hideaway won various regional and global titles from the awards including the Excellence Award for Best All-Suite Resort in the World in 2019.

Additionally, the luxury resort was also honoured with the title of Best Family Resort in the Indian Ocean and Best Island Resort in the Maldives last year.

The list does not stop there! In 2018, the resort won Haute Grandeur’s Excellence Award for Best Island Resort in the Maldives and the Excellence Award for Best Pool Villa Resort in the Maldives.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has been dubbed as one of the best hideaway resorts in the Indian Ocean frequently due to the unique experience offered at the resort due to its service and the massive size of the island and its beach villas.

Earlier this year, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards also honoured the resort as The Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in the Maldives. These accolades validate the resort’s status as one of the leading luxury resorts in the Indian Ocean.

Hideaway’s recent launch of The Signature Collection by Hideaway will also further strengthen the resort’s popularity among the world’s most discerning travellers seeking bona fide opulent experiences.

The luxury tropical escape promises uncompromising attentiveness to its guests. Furthermore, as part of the resort’s luxury service ethos, holidaymakers will be treated to their very own personal butler, who is always at their disposal (irregardless of their meal plan – whether it be bed and breakfast or all-inclusive).

All this and more makes Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa the ultimate experience for a tranquil hideaway – whether it be honeymoon, family getaway, or vacation with friends.

To inquire about Hideaway or to book a stay at the resort, send an email to reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com