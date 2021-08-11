Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils expansive private pool residences collection

Setting a new precedent in naturally inspired design and luxurious living in the greatest aquatic paradise on earth, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has launched its collection of the largest private pool residences in the world with the renovation completion of the resort’s two-bedroom over water pool residences.

A multi-million-dollar project which started in 2020 with the redesign of its four-,three- and two- bedroom beach pool residences, this exclusive collection of Maldivian accommodation experiences, comprising of seven, is the pinnacle of palatial seclusion, ideally suited for multi-generational vacations and larger group travel.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the island encircled by a pure white shoreline, the renovation of the residences saw a careful preservation of the element of space while marrying a light and airy interior refit with smart technology home comforts. Thus, creating a balance between an utterly brand-new look and maintaining a welcoming familiarity which repeat guests have come to expect in the resort’s 10th year of service excellence.

Two-Bedroom Overwater Pool Residences

Perched over a crystal-calm lagoon and offering commanding views of the Indian Ocean, both units of Anantara Kihavah’s Two-Bedroom Over Water Pool Residence were completed in early 2021.

The quintessential Maldivian experience, these over water retreats generously spaced at 1,500 sqm, feature floor-to-ceiling windows across its entirety, guaranteeing vast views of shades of blue.

Outfitted with a professional working kitchen in the living and dining room, each ensuite bedroom at either end features ample individual outdoor living space, whilst the infinity pool and shaded outdoor dining salais the ideal hangout for shared leisure activities with family or friends.

With fitness and wellness being a bigger focus than ever in the modern-day traveller’s needs, the redesign of these residences saw the addition of a gym fully equipped with the latest in TechnoGym machinery, and a couple’s spa treatment room.

Both rooms are fitted with retractable blinds, allowing for ample sunlight by day and unfiltered stargazing at night.

While relaxing with a signature Anantara Spa massage, a peek into the marine life in abundance just beneath the residence, is made possible with the strategic placement of glass panels underneath plush spa treatment beds.

Glass-bottomed whirlpool bathtubs have also been fitted in each bathroom, providing therapeutic massages and astounding underwater views even during bath time.

Staying true to the heritage of the Maldives, each residence features Kajanthatched palm roofs and Balau hardwood flooring spanning the entire length of its expansive outdoor deck, accompanied by netted hammocks suspended over water.

Tiled in natural Sukabumhi stone, the infinity pool presents an ever-shifting overtone of green and blue with each movement of the sun, mirroring the hues of its turquoise-coloured surroundings.

Four, Three-, Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Residences

At a commanding 2,000 sqm, the crown jewel in this collection is the Four-Bedroom Beach Pool Residence.

A connecting door set at the end of a lush garden pathway, adjoins a standalone villa fitted with its own ensuite, infinity pool and dining pavilion, with the main wing of the residence.

A capacious layout smartly optimised for creating shared memories or moments of solitude, this four-bedroom sanctuary comfortably accommodates up to eight adults and four children, or 12 adults.

In testament to the premise of luxury at its most spacious, the collection’s remaining beachfront hideaways start from 1,330 sqm for the two-bedroom option to 1,770 sqm for the three-bedroom residence.

Cradled by lush foliage and bright bougainvillea accents, occasional sights of coconut trees jutting through floors or ceilings is testament to the resort’s commitment toward preserving the natural beauty of the island, while optimising each residence’s space.

Like the over water pool residences, each beachfront residence’s architecture reflects Kajanpalm roofs and Balau decks.

The newly extended swimming pools, measuring 20 metres x 6 metres for the four-bedroom retreat and 16 metres x 6 metres for the two- and three- bedroom residences, are now fitted with massage jets, while an outdoor Sala Thai provides shaded relief for lounging and dining.

The simple yet elegant façade belies the intricate redesign within.

A light neutral palette uplifts a previously dark wood scheme, presenting an atmosphere that is at once comfortable and relaxed, yet modern and luxurious.

Rattan details, woven straw carpets, Maldivian motifs and teak wood furniture further accents the distinctively tropical vibe of each room. Floor-to-ceiling doors of the main living and dining area effortlessly slides open for sweeping views of the tropics.

Further embodying island living at its most luxurious, a water feature wall designed to mimic that of a real waterfall, is the highlight in each revamped bathroom newly fitted with intelligent toilet technology.

Wellbeing and fitness are also not forgotten – with each residence outfitted with its own private double-bed spa treatment room and gym featuring a complete range of fitness equipment.

With a dedicated Villa Host to attend to every need, and a Wine Sommelier, Personal Chef and Baby-Sitting service on request, a stay in one of these residences is a promise of a truly private escape.