LUX* South Ari Atoll announces stellar line up of DJs for music festival

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas is set to be the island paradise for electronic music with a week-long festival — Maldives Music Week – As The Sun Goes Down.

This festival, spread across multiple venues, will feature live performances by seven renowned International DJs — Fa-cundo Mohrr (Argentina), Apache (France), Oriol Calvo (Spain), Gui Defilippi (Brazil), Fischetti & Radice (Brazil), Marcelo Romero (Brazil), Rapha Fernandes (Brazil) — who have made a mark with their popular tracks All Day I Dream, Soundtuary, Jockey Club Salinas Ibiza, La Beduina, De-vised Record, Disco Paradise and BC, respectively.

From August 28 to September 3, the diverse line-up brings a distinct beat to the festival, with live performances by the most uncompromising and influential artists in the world.

DJ Apache’s mu-sic represents a fusion of African and ancient civilisations weaned together with ethnic deep house/slow techno. He is part of a new movement called the “Spiritual House”.

DJ Oriol Calvo is an established artist in the Ibiza music scene and has travelled the five continents, from Singapore to São Paulo, from Cairo to Miami and all over Europe.

DJ Mario Fischetti is one of the most respected House Music DJs in Brazil, considered by many to be an electronic music legend.

“We wanted to create a platform that brings together the best from the international music scene, and with As The Sun Goes Down we can see it coming to life at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort and Villas,” TPatrice Aira, General Manager at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, said.

“A blend of Sun, Sand, Sea and Sound, it will be an event like never before. From friends to families, couples to solo traveller, it’s a cultural melting pot with pure music, pure heat, both in temperature and vibe and plenty of instagrammable moments wherever you look.”