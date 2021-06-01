Fancy a workation in paradise? Check out Fushifaru Maldives’ offer

Fushifaru Maldives is offering a deal like no other; stay two weeks and get the third week for free!

It truly is heaven on earth for those seeking an escape from everyday work life and wanting to be inspired by turquoise seas, powdery white sand beaches and coconut palm trees.

A place to wander above and under, there are endless things you can do at Fushifaru Maldives. Why not try out some scuba diving in the finest diving spots in the Maldives? Or join a Yoga Retreat to fully unwind and relax after a day in the sun.

This fantastic offer allows you to stay two weeks and get a third week for free; this includes your meal plan!

You will receive an office set-up in the privacy of your own villa with high-speed premium WiFi connection and complimentary use of printing services.

You will have a personal Villa Host at your service and complimentary laundry for a maximum of four items per day (excluding dry cleaning services).

On top of that, you will receive a daily $50 wine, dine and spa credit.

You can enjoy a one-hour group yoga session twice a week and complimentary use of non-motorised watersports (snorkelling gears, kayaks, SUPs, windsurfs), as well as the gym and multi-purpose sport court.

On the far North East border of Lhaviyani Atoll sits the exquisite little island of Fushifaru Maldives, only a 35-minute breath-taking seaplane flight away from Velana International Airport.

Nestled between a national Marine Protected Area and three of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites, Fushifaru Maldives is a boutique and intimate resort with an endless promise of adventure, excitement, discovery and serenity all in one diverse landscape.

Merging quintessential Maldivian design with modern aesthetics, Fushifaru Maldives’ 63 beach and water villas exude a sense of cosines yet luxurious in space and amenities.

Each of the spectacular villas feature open-air bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, double vanity, daybeds, private verandas with dining areas and breath-taking views of the surrounding crystal clear lagoon, with their own plunge pool for some villas.

Dining experiences feature regional and international flavours to suit every taste and dietary requirement.

Scrumptious breakfast buffets and palate pleasing international cuisine are offered at Korakali, while flavourful Asian and Mediterranean cuisine with Maldivian twists can be savoured at Raakani on the beach and interactive dining experience can be enjoyed at Teppanyaki.

Signature cocktails and detox tails are complemented by the best sunset views on the island whilst lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi Bar.

A range of international dishes and snacks can be served straight to the privacy of villa 24 hours.

A range of private dining experiences such as Handhu platform dining, floating breakfast and pool dining are also available on request.

To up the on adventure, a fully equipped gym overlooks the Indian Ocean, a multi-sports court hosts regular matches between residents and guests, a kid’s club, to the water with jet skis, kayaks and catamarans.

Off-island visits include the largest tuna canning factory in the Maldives and partake in numerous social and sustainable activities.

Fushifaru Kan’du, a national Marine Protected Area home to three iconic dive sites including the renowned Fushifaru Thila is teeming with marine life, unique cave formations and a marine cleaning station, sits right beside the resort. A true haven for diving enthusiasts and snorkelers alike.

An extraordinary experience of weddings, picnics and desert island getaways are available at the resort’s own private sandbank – only a few metres away in a crystal clear turquoise lagoon.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.fushifaru.com, call +960 6620202, or email reservations@fushifaru.com.