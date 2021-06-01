CROSSROADS Maldives honoured at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-22

CROSSROADS Maldives, the spectacular multi-island tourist destination developed by S Hotels and Resorts, the global hospitality arm of Singha Estate, has achieved yet another major international honour, after it was named as the “Best Leisure Development Maldives (Five-Star)” in the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-2022.

A world-renowned recognition of excellence, the Asia Pacific Property Awards were designed to celebrate the highest levels of achievement in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

Judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, they focus on design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

These criteria certainly apply to CROSSROADS Maldives, which became the Maldives’ first fully-integrated resort and a new national icon when it opened its doors in 2019.

Nestled in the idyllic Kaafu Atoll and the Emboodhoo Lagoon, just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé’s Velana International Airport, this breath-taking destination is centred around The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk that features a wealth of world-class facilities, including diverse dining options, retail stores, wellness centres, water sports, diving, kids’ clubs, an oceanfront wedding venue and a 30-berth yacht marina.

This makes CROSSROADS Maldives a truly inspiring and immersive setting for leisure breaks, vacations and special occasions.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives

Two exceptional resorts, including SAii Lagoon Maldives, a tropical lifestyle retreat for millennially-minded guests, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the iconic music-themed brand’s first Maldivian property, offer outstanding accommodation options for all types of traveller, including experience-seeking couples, honeymooners, families and groups of friends.

SAii Lagoon Maldives

What truly sets CROSSROADS Maldives apart however, is its focus on sustainability. During construction, specialist equipment was used to monitor the underwater environment and minimise its impact.

A dedicated Marine Discovery Centre leads conservation initiatives such as coral propagation and breeding programmes, while also serving as an educational hub for Maldivians and visitors alike.

These ecological efforts appear to be succeeding; Olive Ridley sea turtles have been seen nesting at SAii Lagoon Maldives’ beach, and pods of dolphin have been spotted near the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

The Maldives Discovery Centre, meanwhile, creates a deep connection with the archipelago’s culture, allowing local people to interact with visitors and generate income by selling authentic arts and crafts.

“We are delighted to have won the ‘Best Leisure Development Maldives (Five-Star)’ title at the Asia Pacific Property Awards. This is a wonderful recognition that reflects our tireless efforts to raise the quality of hospitality and tourism in the Maldives, while also actively preserving and promoting its pristine environment,” Dirk De Cuyper, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts, said.

“The last 12 months have been a challenging time for everyone, but the Maldives is leading the recovery. Since it reopened to international visitors last year, this captivating country has shown how tourism can be managed safely and responsibly. We look forward to welcoming even more guests back to CROSSROADS Maldives in 2021 and beyond.”

This year’s Asia Pacific Property Awards were celebrated virtually on 28th May 2021, with an online gala red carpet event. For more information, please visit propertyawards.net.

To learn more about CROSSROADS Maldives, please visit crossroadsmaldives.com. Alternatively, for more information about S Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.shotelsresorts.com.