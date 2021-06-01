Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives welcomes Sarocha Pakeenuya as Sustainability Manager

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has welcomed Sarocha Pakeenuya as Sustainability Manager and Resident Marine Biologist.

Hailing from Thailand, Sarocha has been fascinated with marine creatures and life under the ocean since a very young age. Passionate to learn more, she studied Marine Biology at the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand and received her bachelor’s degree.

After graduating, she was actively volunteering and involved in a few research on marine life and coral propagation, such as a program with Mobula Fisheries in the Bohol and Sulu Sea Project and Ecological Assessment Consultancy for local government in the Philippines.

Her journey in the hospitality sector started in 2017 in Koh Samui, Thailand, as she joined Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui as their Resident Marine Biologist.

She later developed an activity to inspire participants to conserve the marine environment and initiated the Coral Restoration and Conservation Project, collaborating with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, local community, and local government.

Passionate about sustainable management and development in the hospitality sector, she joined Phuket Hotel Association as Project Manager and later with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on a mission focusing on a Low Carbon Tourism Sector in ASEAN.

“We are delighted to welcome Sarocha Pakeenuya as Sustainability Manager & Resident Marine Biologist at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. I am confident that she will bring our resort to the next level in our commitment to a sustainable environment,” Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said.

The resort recently received recertification from Green Globe for the second consecutive year and announced using a solar power system as part of the continuous sustainability effort on the island.

In addition, sustainability programmes such as coral plantation, water preservation, and recycling have been implemented on the island since their opening in 2017.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from three different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.