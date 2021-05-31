JOALI BEING: Maldives’ first wellbeing retreat to open in late 2021

JOALI has announced the launch of JOALI BEING, the first nature immersive wellbeing retreat island in the Maldives, opening in late 2021.

JOALI BEING will offer completely personalised and results-driven transformative programmes, with the ultimate aim for guests to return home feeling renewed, uplifted and inspired, with a new sense of ‘weightlessness’.

The retreat will offer some of the finest wellbeing facilities and unique transformational spaces, offering hydrotherapy, movement, and sound healing experiences.

Situated on the secluded natural island of Bodufushi in Raa Atoll, the retreat is home to a total of 68 exquisite private beach and water villas, each with their very own personal butler or ‘Jadugar’, meaning ‘skilled magician’ in Dhivehi.

Each villa comes with a private pool and a variety of special offerings such as customised minibar setups, tuned meditative balancing musical instruments, wellbeing games and more.

JOALI BEING also features a unique four-bedroom overwater villa with a magnificent uninterrupted ocean view, a wellbeing room and a movement room.

With the island’s wild forest remaining untouched, JOALI BEING has been built using Biophilic design principles, a scientific system of architecture and design which integrates nature, aiming to achieve harmony by eliminating negative vibrations and enhancing the energy flow of the island.

The architectural concept of the retreat was guided by JOALI BEING’s architect Cuneyt Bukulmez and the interior design studio, Autoban – both also led the design concept of JOALI Muravandhoo island.

The retreat aims to provide a transformational wellbeing experience centred around four pillars of wellbeing: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy.

Following an in-depth consultation with a personal wellbeing consultant upon arrival, JOALI BEING will offer each guest a personalised programme, fusing both traditional and modern methods to illuminate a path to transcendence, self-discovery and renewal.

The retreat’s programming can be tailored to areas such as strength and vitality, mental clarity and wellbeing, hormonal balance, women’s health, digestive and weight rebalance, restorative sleep, as well as movement and alignment.

With a dedicated in-house team of naturopaths, therapists, movement specialists and nutritionists, each guest can work closely with their personal wellbeing consultants.

To develop the Four Pillars of Wellbeing, the retreat has partnered with Professor Gerry Bodeker of Oxford University, a Harvard-trained expert on traditional and integrative medicine and wellness, who chairs the Mental Wellness Initiative of the Global Wellness Institute.

The project is a collection of transformational spaces which are spread across the island with wellbeing at the heart.

Areka, the new Wellbeing Centre, opens its doors to fully immersive wellbeing experiences, scientific therapies and diagnostic services, educational programmes, specialised therapeutic and alternative healing treatments, as well as expansive fitness facilities.

There are 39 thoughtfully designed treatment rooms and transformational spaces including a Hydrotherapy Hall, which has a Sensory Deprivation Room, a Russian Banya, water therapies, a salt inhalation room and a hammam.

There is also a separate Pilates studio, an overwater meditation deck called Ocean Sala and an intelligent ‘Movement Analysis’ tool.

Aktar is the onsite Herbology Centre, inspired by the rich heritage and history of the healing powers of herbs.

Guests can address concerns around Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy with the resident herbalist, who specialises in preparing natural remedies using herbs, spices and essential oils. With a curated library and a calendar of interactive workshops, guests can discover the benefits of herbal teas and learn to make natural body creams, face masks and massage oils.

Culinary arts at JOALI BEING focus on an Earth-to-Table initiative, promising ingredient traceability and offering fresh, locally harvested foods that support small farmers and are sustainably sourced.

All food and drink options have been expertly curated with the help of the retreat’s nutritionists, offering a selection of flavours and cuisines, with healthy yet indulgent dining options.

The resort is also home to a large, open-plan and interactive dining space known as Flow, which features signature kitchens: Plantae, offering vegetarian cuisine; Su, serving ocean-to-table pescatarian fare; and B’Well, featuring a signature JOALI BEING menu, including a selection of Earth-to-Table meals.

Mojo is the island’s tropical beach sanctuary, located on a three-layered sundeck, offering an ideal lunch and sundowner spot by the pool.

It is also home to Sai, the tea lounge, which serves an incredible range of teas and hosts tea ceremonies and educational tea sessions hosted by the resident tea sommelier.

Guests can also enjoy interactive nutritional cooking classes at the retreat’s Culinary Learning Centre, which will offer fully equipped kitchen spaces for each participant.