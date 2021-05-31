The Lux Collective to host 10-hour IGTV wellness festival

From the Indian Ocean to East Asia, 11 resorts under The Lux Collective umbrella are set to celebrate Global Wellness Day with a 10-hour virtual wellness festival.

Wellness activities will be streamed on the resort’s respective IGTV platform at different times throughout the day, based on Mauritius’s time zone (GMT +4).

On June 12, friends of LUX* Resorts & Hotels, SALT Resorts and Tamassa Resorts will be able to tune in to highlights that include paddle yoga, scenic bicycle tour of Chongzuo’s famed Karst formations, and traditional Mauritian Sega Zumba dance.

Here is the list of what will be on offer.

7am: Sunrise yoga on the beach SALT of Palmar, Mauritius

8am: Wellness bootcamp LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas, Maldives

9am: Stretch and Relax on the Beach LUX* Belle Mare Resort & Villas, Mauritius

10am: Fitness tips for busy professionals LUX* Le Morne Resort, Mauritius

11am: Paddle yoga LUX* Saint Gilles Resort, La Reunion

12pm: Scenic tour of the village on bicycle LUX* Chongzuo, Guangxi, China

1pm: Nature walk and stretch LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas, Maldives

2pm: Bath rituals to try at home LUX* Grand Baie Resort & Residences, Mauritius

3pm: Nature trail with mascot, Mazaki LUX* Tea Horse Road Benzilan, China

4pm: Traditional Sega Zumba Dance LUX* Grand Gaube Resort & Villas, Mauritius

5pm: Burning sorrows ritual Tamassa Bel Ombre, Mauritius

True wellness is connecting within

This Global Wellness Day, each resort will also launch a wellness-focused, one-of-a-kind Collectable Experience that is designed to change the way we travel.

Curated by travel experts on the ground, these experiences will immerse guests into the destination through connecting within and with the wider natural world.

Immerse in a holistic wellness experience at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas.

Reconnect with Mother Earth through a grounding ceremony before snorkelling out to the coral farm with the resort’s marine biologist to learn about the vital components of thalassic fauna in the marine ecosystem.

Relax after the swim with a 30-minute marine salt body scrub followed by a 45-minute back and neck massage using organic Maldivian sand poultice.

Embrace the sunset with a healing meditation session on a traditional dhoni to complete your spiritual journey.