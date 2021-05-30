Kanuhura Maldives appoints John Allanson as General Manager

Kanuhura Maldives has appointed John Allanson as its new General Manager.

Allanson, a UK national, brings over 35 years’ experience in hotel and resort management in the Maldives, Vietnam and the UK.

Before joining Kanuhura, he was the General Manager of the Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort.

For much of his career, Allanson has been a general manager, or in senior management positions including food and beverage.

He has a diploma in Management Studies and earned a scholarship to the General Managers’ Program at Cornell University. He is also a graduate of the International Management Association and a member of the Hotel and Catering International Management Association.

“As the custodian of this little piece of paradise, Kanuhura Maldives, and on behalf of the team, I am excited and look forward to welcoming you to our shores,” Allanson said.

“Leaving your footprints on our beach will be part of the fondest holiday impressions and special moments that last a long time.”

Allanson’s appointment comes weeks after Mauritian hotelier Sun Limited sold Kanuhura, its only property in the Maldives, to Leisure Oceans Private, which is a new subsidiary set up by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL).

HPL owns 70 per cent of a subsidiary company HPL Resorts Maldives (HPLRM), which in turn incorporated Leisure Oceans in March as a hotel enterprise.

Singaporean businessman Ong Beng Seng is the founder, substantial shareholder and managing director of HPL, whose assets in the Maldives already include Gili Lankanfushi.

HPL’s assets under external management in the country include InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and Six Senses Laamu.

Its hotel division tallies 38 hotels and resorts across 15 countries, also including Bhutan, Italy, Seychelles, South Africa and Vanuatu and other management companies it works with include Hard Rock Hotels, Hilton International, Marriott International, Concorde Hotels and COMO Hotels & Resorts.

COMO was founded by Ong’s wife and fellow entrepreneur Christina Ong, and also features two hotels in the Maldives.

Entirely renovated and redesigned in 2016, Kanuhura is a timeless castaway chic experience for travellers seeking the ultimate luxury retreat at its best with a casual and private atmosphere.

The island resort is home to 80 villas, tastefully furnished with sophistication and a modern touch.

Kanuhura is also known to have one of the most iconic barefoot beaches in the Maldives together with postcard-perfect views and sunsets.

Kanuhura invites you to visit its restaurants and bars where you will discover exquisite cuisines from all over the world.

To complete your experience, The World’s Best Spa’ by National Geographic Traveller magazine, Kokaa Wellness Retreat and Spa offers a world of blissful serenity for travellers in need of pampering.