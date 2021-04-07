Sun Resorts sells Kanuhura Maldives to Singapore’s HPL

Mauritian hotelier Sun Limited has sold Kanuhura, its only property in the Maldives, to allow it to focus more attention on its interests locally.

In a statement, Sun said the “strategic transaction will enable it to concentrate, for the time being, its energy and resources on its core and historical destination, Mauritius”.

Sun Resorts’ portfolio includes Sugar Beach, Long Beach, La Pirogue, and Ambre in Mauritius. Kanuhura, which was also once part of the One&Only stable, was its only property outside Mauritius.

Kanuhura, which is an 80-villa island in the Lhaviyani atoll, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Male, has been bought by Leisure Oceans Private, which is a new subsidiary set up by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL).

HPL owns 70 per cent of a subsidiary company HPL Resorts Maldives (HPLRM), which in turn incorporated Leisure Oceans in March as a hotel enterprise.

Singaporean businessman Ong Beng Seng is the founder, substantial shareholder and managing director of HPL, whose assets in the Maldives already include Gili Lankanfushi.

HPL’s assets under external management in the country include InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives and Six Senses Laamu.

Its hotel division tallies 38 hotels and resorts across 15 countries, also including Bhutan, Italy, Seychelles, South Africa and Vanuatu and other management companies it works with include Hard Rock Hotels, Hilton International, Marriott International, Concorde Hotels and COMO Hotels & Resorts.

COMO was founded by Ong’s wife and fellow entrepreneur Christina Ong, and also features two hotels in the Maldives.

Kanuhura includes three islands, and was reopened in 2017 after completing a multi-million dollar, 18-month renovation project.

Subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, Sun said the transaction was expected to be completed by 31 July.

Tourist arrivals to the Maldives in March alone topped 100,000, giving it a total already this year of above 300,000.