The Nautilus Maldives launches exclusive skydiving experience

As part of the free-spirited experiences offered at The Nautilus Maldives, the ultra-luxe private island has officially launched its brand-new adrenaline-fuelled adventure: skydiving.

This exclusive and bespoke activity is an absolute once-in-a-lifetime experience, allowing adrenaline-lovers to jump from heights of 12,000ft above the Indian Ocean and enjoy a full 360-degree view of the Baa Atoll.

The Nautilus epitomises spacious seclusion and sublime service, with consciously minimal interaction from the moment guests step off the plane at Velana International Airport and into the care of island’s exclusive, ultra-smooth and queue-free VIP arrival and transfer service.

As the only Relais & Châteaux member resort in the Maldives, The Nautilus is the realisation of a vision of life unbound, a place of liberation and unscripted luxury, where guests are free to do – and be – as they please.

As part of the The Nautilus’ plans to provide the ultimate Maldivian haven for its guests post-pandemic, this is the newest addition to the already-impressive repertoire of experiences, intended for those seeking a moment of air-borne astonishment.

With boundless freedom at the heart of everything The Nautilus does, this latest skydiving offer is the epitome of the feeling The Nautilus brings to its guests time and time again.

The Nautilus’ skydiving experience is perfect for everyone, from those who are already professionally licensed skydivers, extreme adventure enthusiasts and even first-time adrenaline-seekers who can tandem jump with one of our seasoned instructors.

Guests will also rest assured that their safety remains the priority for this breathtaking venture with an extensive skydiving team to take care at each step.

Just a 20-minute yacht ride from The Nautilus at Dharavandhoo domestic airport, participants will be greeted and fully briefed by the expert skydiving team.

They will then get into their jumpsuit, strap on their goggles, board the aircraft and experience the most sensational moment of their life as they and their experienced instructor edge towards the door, peering down at the tourmaline Maldivian seas.