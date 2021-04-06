Tale of two Maldives island resorts

An expansive feeling of freedom reimagined, where luxury treads lightly in the Maldives!

Hurawalhi Maldives and Kudadoo Private Island are sister islands found in one of the world’s most beautiful and last clean oceans, set in their own private lagoons at the northern tip of the Lhaviyani Atoll.

Paradise can be reached by a scenic 40-minute seaplane flight from the Maldives’ Velana International Airport (MLE).

Kudadoo, raising the bar

From its inception, Kudadoo Maldives Private Island is a destination that blends the aesthetics of design with the freedom of an experience where you can truly appreciate Anything. Anytime. Anywhere (AAA).

Raising the bar in environmentally conscious, luxury travel, benefits include unlimited watersports, spa treatments, excursions, scuba diving, snorkelling, culinary journeys, and an acclaimed wine cellar.

Guests at Kudadoo also has unlimited access to all facilities at its sister island Hurawalhi, just within a quick speedboat transfer.

Hurawalhi, adults-only escape

Acclaimed for its chic all-inclusive adult’s only escape (15 years+), Hurawalhi has become one of the Maldives must-visit resorts and is ranked No.8 among TripAdvisors’ 2020 – Top 25 Hotels for Romance in Asia.

With cuisine at the core of the experience, Hurawalhi boasts Canneli Restaurant with its luxurious fare, Kashibo’s fusion of Chinese, Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese delicacies, and J.F.K. (Junk Food Kitchen).

Three bars, including the spectacularly located Champagne Pavillon, an extensive wine cellar, land sports, water sports, spa, a choice of excursions and things to do, mean this all-inclusive offering is straight from the top shelf.

5.8 Undersea Restaurant

Residents from both resorts can experience a meal seasoned with awe, a culinary treat at 5.8, the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant.

Served beneath the surface of the ocean against the backdrop of nature’s vibrant aquatic seascape. Diners can enjoy watching the reef life as they sample the mouthwatering culinary creations of Hurawalhi’s Executive Chef.

When it all comes so effortlessly, it is time to celebrate creating enduring memories to last a lifetime.

Setting a new standard in sustainable all-inclusive hospitality, both islands are keenly aware of the importance of the natural world and our dependence on its ecosystems and the biodiversity of its marine life.

From harnessing the power of the sun with extensive use of solar energy to eradicating single-use plastics, Kudadoo Private Island and Hurawalhi Maldives are pushing sustainable practices in the Maldives to new frontiers.

With the partnership with The Manta Trust in their multidisciplinary approach to conservation, it is not all talk about the changes needed but active participation by making every effort to limit our impact on the environment.