Spotted: Minissha Lamba enjoys serene holiday at Hideaway Beach Resort Maldives

Popular Indian actress Minissha Lamba, who played memorable roles in Bollywood movies and is well known for her portrayal of Mahi Pasricha in Bachna Ae Haseeno and Adaa in Yahaan, was spotted holidaying in the Maldives.

The actress and professional poker professional poker player is spending her getaway at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a 33-hectare crescent-shaped island with naturally socially distancing villas.

Minissha has been giving her followers on Instagram a glimpse of her getaway destination and her tropical life through posts and stories. She posted shots lounging around the island and showcased the beautiful views inside and outside of her water and beach villas.

In a series of Instagram stories, Minissha noted that she could really get used to living on a tropical island like this– probably for a year to teach and take people snorkelling. She exclaimed how she cannot get over how beautiful ocean is in the Maldives.

In another post, the actress is seen exploring the beautiful turquoise depths of the ocean on a marine adventure to see the rich marine life in the double house-reef around Hideaway. Admittedly, she looks pretty cool in her snorkelling outfit while exploring some of the best sights Maldives has to offer underwater.

Fans poured in the love that they have for her, commenting and liking every tropical hideaway post on Minissha’s Instagram.

In one clip, she gave fans a mini-tour of her villa as well. If this were a competition between villa types, it seems that huge beach villas at Hideaway have truly won her admiration, due to the natural beauty of the space provided with the pool in the backyard.

To quote Minissha herself, she is truly ‘a tropical island baby’.

While having an all-encompassing active and serene retreat which can be seen from her Instagram stories and posts here, Minissha is truly in her element in the tropical Maldives with her ‘million-dollar’ smile in tow.

Since last year, Hideaway has strict cleaning and contactless interaction procedures in place through its Safe Hideaway Programme. This way, guests can arrive, stay, and depart confidently, taking advantage of free PCR tests (for two adults and 1 child per booking) — now available for stays till the end of May.

The idyllic resort offers an abundance of activities to keep guests engaged during the trip. In addition to exploring the 33-hectares island on their very own bike, the more adventurous can opt to try an array of water sports and dive activities including snorkelling, scuba diving, wakeboarding, kayaking, and hopping onto a giant inflatable aquatic water park at the resort’s well-equipped Water Sports Centre.

Guests at Hideaway will also find a selection of curated unique experiences. More recently known as the “go-to-resort” in the Maldives for fishing experiences such as hand and reel fishing at sunset and even upcoming pole and line fishing.

The resort has been preparing an expansive Ocean-to-Table food concept called the Hideaway Fish Market, where guests can eat fish fresh and have it their way — whether fried, steamed, as sushi, with many variants of marinades, or in another style altogether.

The choices are endless for guests who love to eat fresh fish made to their preference at their favourite tropical hideaway.