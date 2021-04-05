Kihaa Maldives introduces tennis academy

Kihaa Maldives has announced a partnership with Sunball Tennis, a highly acclaimed international tennis school exclusive to luxury resorts and which now adds Kihaa Maldives to its prestigious roster of over 250 tennis courts worldwide.

Sunball Tennis will offer guests one-to-one tuition from Coach Adam, a former competitive tennis player who joins Kihaa Maldives following three years of coaching in the US and stints in Spain and Cyprus.

Improve your game with the help of a professional coach who will guide you through a tailor-made programme adaptable for beginners, intermediate or advanced players, ensuring that regardless of ability you will learn techniques that make you a better player.

Set within the sparkling waters of UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, Kihaa Maldives is located on a picturesque 600m-long island festooned with jungle foliage, a white sandy beach which stretches the entire circumference of the island and a lively coral reef.

There are 124 villas, which combine contemporary and classic features such as elegant furniture, romantic four poster beds and exotic rattan lounge seats. Complementing these villas is the new 10-bedroom The Kihaa Signature Residence, the largest resort villa in Maldives. The residence comes with its own infinity swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, luxury yacht, private beach and a Kihaa Spa, as well as a well-equipped gym featuring sauna and steam room.

The resort features an exquisite new infinity pool and bar along with a delightful extension to the Malaafaiy Restaurant. The new cosy Wine Loft and Hanifaru Bay Tea House offers private sand castle dining where guests can expect the same quality of service throughout.

The overwater Kihaa Spa is a serene sanctuary surrounded by soothing views and sounds of the ocean, where guests can fully enjoy tranquility and relaxation. The spa features six spa treatment rooms: three treatment rooms for couples, one treatment room for a person, one room for foot massage, manicure and pedicure, one room for Thai massage. Shared sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi are available, as well as spa relaxation lounge and spa boutique shop. The Kihaa Spa has been twinned with a tranquil garden spa offering a wide range of comprehensive spa experiences.

Scuba diving is one of the most popular activities at Kihaa, which is accessible by a 20-minute domestic plane ride from the main Velana International Airport. Guests can explore the area’s top dive sites featuring mega fauna including whale sharks and manta rays, and also visit the famous Marine Protected Area of Hanifaru Bay for snorkelling.