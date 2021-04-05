Indian actor Allu Arjun enjoys family getaway at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Indian actor Allu Arjun and his family are holidaying at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI in the Maldives.

Arjun has taken the much-needed break and will also be celebrating his birthday, on April 8.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor took off to the island destination this week to celebrate son Ayaan’s birthday as well. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha’s close friends have also joined them for a beach vacation. One can see in the photos, the wives and kids enjoying their time amid crystal clear blue waters.

Known for his dancing abilities, Arjun primarily works in the Telugu cinema, and is a recipient five Filmfare Awards South and three Nandi Awards.

After his debut in Gangotri (2003), Allu appeared in Sukumar-directed Arya (2004) which earned him Nandi Special Jury Award. In the following years, he starred in films such as Bunny (2005), Happy (2006) and Desamuduru (2007).

Allu won his first Filmfare Award as Best Actor for Parugu (2008). His consecutive films, Arya 2 (2009), Vedam (2010), Varudu (2010) and Badrinath (2011), failed to perform at the box office. His role in Rudhramadevi (2015) as Gona Ganna Reddy won him Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and Nandi Award for Best Character Actor.

Films like Race Gurram (2014), Sarrainodu (2016) and Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), brought him back on success track. He collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas thrice for Julayi (2012), S/O Satyamurthy (2015) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

