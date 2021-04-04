Swing into spring with Hideaway Beach Resort’s re-extended free PCR test offer

Spring is here marching in like a lion and getting rid of all those winter blues. In this season of giving and new beginnings, surprises are afoot and exciting offers are up for grabs.

Guests who book before May 31 for stays during April and May will enjoy the following special promotions, which are too good to miss.

As one of the best luxury hideaway resorts in the country which is situated in one of the largest natural islands which is perfect for families, this offer will surely be a welcomed one:

Children who are below 12 years old can get a free stay at the resort (two children per booking group and will be on the same meal plan as parent)

Guests receive 25 per cent off on all treatments and services at the renowned Hideaway Spa

In addition to that, Hideaway is re-extending one of the pioneering special offers that was introduced last year during the peak of the pandemic:

Free departing PCR test for two adults and one child per booking group done at the comfort of the resort (extra adults or children cost $100 per test, irrespective of age)

This popular offer is yet again extended for two more months until the end of May.

The initial idea was to help guests depart confidently without the worries of having to pay for the PCR test, creating a process that was as streamlined and simple as possible from the relative safety and comfort of the resort without having to travel elsewhere.

This arrangement helps mitigate risks and keeps guests and staff as safe as humanly possible from catching Covid-19. To achieve this, the naturally socially distancing villas are a perfect abode for guests to aptly socially distance themselves and to feel calm and meditate and think about things that spark joy in life.

In a season which is all about feeling renewed after a gruelling winter, guests of all ages require a good break. Hideaway is the ideal antidote to keep the blues away as it provides a great escape from all worries and gives the perfect opportunity to live a “Hakuna Matata” life — especially when making the best use of the 25% discount at the Hideaway Spa.

The resort also has a fun-packed Easter programme happening right now, from April 1-5 that has a curated selection of Serene, Gusto, Active, and Chill activities — let’s just say, there is something for everyone.

So, to guests of all ages: Come discover a well-deserved hideaway where you can rest, relax, and recharge. Like Spring, you will arrive back home feeling renewed and reconnected to your best self.