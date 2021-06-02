Kanuhura Maldives receives British Airways Holidays award for customer excellence

Kanuhura Maldives has received a British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award for 2020, despite it being one of the most challenging years in the industry.

Based on unbiased guest reviews, this accolade recognises superior services, facilities and customer experiences offered by hotels around the world.

Kanuhura received an overall score of 9.9 out of 10.

British Airways Holidays is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, which uses customer feedback to identify top-rated hotels as part of its commitment to providing high-quality holidays.

Reviews are collected from genuine customers via Reevoo (www.ba.com/reviews) – an independent and impartial third-party company.

Customers are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality, as well as provide an overall score out of ten.

British Airways Holidays gathered nearly 24,000 independent reviews in 2020 and is awarding 475 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognise their top-rated hotels.

“We are delighted that Kanuhura is one of our top-rated hotels for 2020,” British Airways Holidays said, in an announcement.

“In a challenging year of uncertainty, this award is testament to the hotel’s commitment to offering an exceptional customer experience. We look forward to continuing our relationship and together delivering unforgettable holidays for our customers.”

Entirely renovated and redesigned in 2016, Kanuhura is a timeless castaway chic experience for travellers seeking the ultimate luxury retreat at its best with a casual and private atmosphere.

The island resort is home to 80 villas, tastefully furnished with sophistication and a modern touch.

Kanuhura is also known to have one of the most iconic barefoot beaches in the Maldives together with postcard-perfect views and sunsets.

Kanuhura invites you to visit its restaurants and bars where you will discover exquisite cuisines from all over the world.

To complete your experience, The World’s Best Spa’ by National Geographic Traveller magazine, Kokaa Wellness Retreat and Spa offers a world of blissful serenity for travellers in need of pampering.