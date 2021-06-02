Maldivian feast at Milaidhoo Island Maldives’ Ba’theli restaurant

Guests staying at Milaidhoo can experience a true Maldivian feast, inspired by dishes of the Spice Route with authentic island cuisine found only at Milaidhoo’s iconic restaurant, Ba’theli by the Reef.

Embark on a journey back in time by enjoying Malafaaiy, a traditional Maldivian feast.

In Dhivehi, the language of the Maldives, Malafaaiy means a feast shared and eaten with family and close friends on special occasions and for celebrations. The feast is served on handcrafted, lacquered wooden dishes, part of the living heritage of the Maldives.

The Malafaaiy consists of several small items from savoury to sweet delights, served on a banana leaf in the lacquered dish. Traditionally, Malafaaiy includes a Maldivian Chicken Curry, Papadum, Garudhiya (a clear fish broth), Roshi (Maldivian flat bread), Fiyaa Satani (onion sambal), Valhomas Mashuni (smoked tuna), plain rice with Moringa omelette, fried egg cutlet, Bajiya and Masroshi (Maldivian short eats with tuna).

The main feature of the feast is Kukulhu Riha, the Maldivian Chicken Curry. This is cooked Ba’theli style with local seasonings, island spices and coconut milk, creating a balanced taste and flavour sensation.

The tuna broth, Garudhiya, is a Maldivian staple, eaten with rice or Roshi. It is a broth of freshly cooked tuna with onions, curry leaves, Pandan leaves and chilli.

Valhomas Mashuni is the most popular delicacy of Maldivian cuisine. Usually served for breakfast, it is a must have for any Maldivian Malafaaiy. It’s a simple dish made from dried smoked tuna, fresh grated coconut, sliced onions, lime juice and Maldivian chilli, served with Maldivian flat bread.

There are more flavours to discover in the Milaidhoo Malafaaiy. It is presented in the most incredible setting of three ba’thelis, the wooden boats that sailed the ancient spice route, which appear to be floating by the reef in the Milaidhoo lagoon.

Ba’theli by the Reef is the first restaurant in the world that specialises in contemporary Maldivian cuisine featuring gourmet dishes of inspired island cuisine from the Maldivian Spice Route.

Guests dine on the ‘deck’ of the restaurant set on a boat in the lagoon underneath starry night skies or indoor in air-conditioned comfort where you can watch the sea-life below through glass floors.

Ba’theli restaurant is open for dinner only and Ba’theli Lounge is open from sunset until late, serving contemporary pre- and post-dinner cocktail creations.

A member of Small Luxury Hotels of The World, Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions.

The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom- made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a tropical island.

As an adult only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

For reservations or more information, please visit www.milaidhoo.com and or call the reservations team on +960 660 0484 or email reservations@milaidhoo.com. Rates for two guests per villa including half board start from $1,535 per night (plus service charge and taxes).